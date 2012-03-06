* Sensex up 1.7 pct after falling 1 pct early
* Infosys, State Bank gain; Reliance Industries falls
* Maruti up nearly 2 pct after brokerage upgrades stock
* Setback for Congress in state elections could hit reforms
MUMBAI, March 6 Indian shares rose 1.7
percent on Tuesday as bargain hunting emerged after falling in
the past two weeks, but trading was choppy and analysts were
wary about sustaining the gains on doubts about the government's
ability to push reforms.
The Congress party, which heads the federal coalition in New
Delhi, was trailing in fourth place as counting of votes got
underway in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh.
A setback for the Congress party in the northern state
would make it harder for New Delhi to pursue policies needed to
shore up economic growth. The Congress was also behind in
Punjab.
"The market will be volatile until a clear picture of the
election result emerges. There will be some speculative trading
ahead of that," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research
at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.
Official election results are expected by noon (0630 GMT).
"A poor performance by Congress in the elections will make
policy making tougher for the government and it will also lead
to announcement of some populist measures in the budget, which
would be a bad news for the market," Thunuguntla said.
Maruti Suzuki was up nearly 2 percent after Credit
Suisse upgraded the top automaker to outperform from
underperform, citing expectations for higher sales and margins
for the fiscal year starting on April 1.
The main 30-share BSE index was up 1.67 percent at
17,652.57 by 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), with all but one of its
components rising. It fell as much as 1 percent in early trade
to its lowest level in more than a month.
The benchmark is down nearly 6 percent since Feb. 21, when
it climbed to its highest close in nearly seven months. Still,
the index is up 13 percent so far this year, helped by strong
foreign fund inflows.
Infosys Technologies rose 1.6 percent to 2,855.30
rupees, helped by encouraging U.S. economic data, with services
sector in the world's largest economy growing at its fastest
pace in a year in February.
India's No. 2 software services company gets more than half
its revenue from the United States.
State Bank of India, the country's top lender, was
up 2 percent at 2,219.30 rupees and rival ICICI Bank
rose 0.6 percent to 875.90 rupees on hopes for an interest rate
cut by the central bank later this month.
The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to review monetary
policy on March 15.
Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest
weighting in the BSE index, fell 0.6 percent to 792.60 rupees.
The stock rose more than 18 percent in the first two months of
this year in a liquidity driven broader market rally.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.6 percent at
5,365.50 points. In the broader market, there were more than 2
gainers for every loser on volume of more than 225 million
shares.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Tata Communications rose as much as 1.3 percent
to 238.40 rupees. Sources told Reuters the company is seeking $2
billion in loans to finance a potential bid for London-listed
Cable & Wireless Worldwide.
* Subex Ltd was up 6.4 percent at 31.60 rupees,
after the technology services provider to telecom companies said
it has won a multi-million dollar fraud management and revenue
assurance contract from a middle eastern mobile operator.
MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra on 18 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 15 million shares
* Reliance Power on 11 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* RBA keeps growth currencies under cosh, yen gains
* Brent rises near $124 on Iran supply worries
* Shares, growth assets hit by economy worries
* Wall St slips as China trims growth target
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
