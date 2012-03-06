* Sensex drops 1.1 pct to lowest close in over 5 weeks
* Setback for Congress in elections could hit reforms
* Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank fall
* Maruti up 1.3 pct after brokerage upgrades stock
(Updates to close, adds details)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 6 Indian shares fell 1.1
percent on Tuesday to their lowest close in more than five weeks
after a setback to the Congress party in state elections sparked
worries the results would make it harder for the federal
government to revive economic reforms.
The Congress party, which heads the federal coalition in New
Delhi, was trailing in fourth place as vote counting neared its
end in the politically important northern state of Uttar
Pradesh.
"One thing that is very clear is there will obviously be a
policy dilemma," said Sam Mahtani, a London-based fund manager
for F&C Asset Management, which owns Indian shares worth $350
million.
"With these kinds of election results, the government may
want to be a bit more populist in the next 18 months. That will
put pressure on the fiscal deficit, which means we are not going
to get the scope of interest rate cut that we are hoping for."
New Delhi has been on the back foot to push policies like
opening up the retail sector and to raise the limit on foreign
investment in insurance firms needed to shore up economic
growth.
Goldman Sachs said in a report it viewed the poll results as
negative for economic reforms and the markets.
"We think the results will not provide the political space
for the government or the confidence to carry through unpopular
reforms. We think the best that can be hoped for is
muddle-through policies by the government," it said.
For an analyst view on the state election results, see:
The main 30-share BSE index shed 1.09 percent, or
189.58 points, to 17,173.29, its lowest close since Jan. 30.
Twenty-one of its components fell.
Maruti Suzuki bucked the trend and rose 1.3
percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the top automaker to
outperform from underperform, citing expectations for higher
sales and margins for the fiscal year starting on April 1.
Trading was choppy with the index rising 1.9 percent at one
stage and then falling as much as 1.4 percent.
The benchmark is down nearly 7 percent since Feb. 21, when
it climbed to its highest close in nearly seven months. Still,
the index is up 11 percent so far this year, helped by strong
foreign fund inflows.
RELIANCE LEADS FALL
Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd led
the drop, ending the day down 2.6 percent at 776.55 rupees. The
stock had risen more than 18 percent in the first two months of
this year in a liquidity driven broader market rally.
Analysts said market sentiment was also dented by
overseas bourses, which were hit by concerns over slowing
economic growth in China and Europe and the risks of Greece
failing to complete a debt deal restructuring deal.
Rising oil prices is also a concern for India, which imports
nearly 80 percent of its crude oil. Brent crude held
above $123 in volatile trade on Tuesday. It hit a 3-1/2 year
high of $128.40 last week.
High oil prices are fast replacing Europe as the biggest
danger to growth in Asia, threatening to smother consumer demand
while taking a knife to exports and reigniting inflation,
analysts said.
Top lender State Bank of India dropped 1.3 percent
and No. 2 ICICI Bank lost nearly 2 percent amid an
institutional sell-off in heavyweight equities. The stocks are
still up more than a quarter this year.
"SBI and ICICI Bank had a good rally year-to-date, so there
is some profit-taking happening. But you can still argue a case
for hanging on to these stocks and buying on any correction,"
Mahtani said.
The 50-share NSE index ended down 1.1 percent at
5,222.40. In the broader market, there were more than 2 losers
for every gainer on strong volume of about 882 million shares.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* AstraZeneca Pharma jumped as much as 19 percent
on reports parent AstraZeneca is considering options for
its Indian unit, including buying the remaining 10 percent in
order to secure full ownership in a key emerging market. It
closed up 0.5 percent.
* Subex dropped 2.7 percent to 28.90 rupees. The
technology services provider to telecom companies said its
dollar convertible bondholders approved extension of the
maturity period by four months from March 9.
MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra on 59 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 49 million shares
* HDIL Ltd on 32 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro falls to 2-1/2 week low vs dollar
* Brent crude falls more than $1, economy worries
* Growth worries, Greece send shares, euro lower
* Wall St slips as China trims growth target
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra;
Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
