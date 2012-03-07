MUMBAI, March 7 Indian shares are expected
to fall for a third day on Wednesday, as a poor performance by
the Congress party in a key state election knocks confidence and
investors look to the upcoming budget to gauge the government's
commitment to reform.
The Congress party flop in India's most politically vital
state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday is a blow to the government of
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, reducing his scope to re-launch
reforms and reverse a slowdown in economic growth.
India is set to unveil the annual budget on March 16.
"(The poll) raises the risks to the current rally, as
expected reforms may stall; the macro could strain, and capex
may slow. In effect, economic revival gains that the market has
started factoring in - could be challenged," wrote Citi
Investment Research & Analysis in a research note.
Investor sentiment is also likely to be undermined by weaker
global markets, with renewed uncertainty over Greece's bailout
and mounting worries about slowing global economies.
State-run oil retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
will be watched after the Hindu Business Line reported the
government had given the companies 70 billion rupees ($1.4
billion) as compensation for selling fuel at below-cost prices.
At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent, while
Japan and South Korea were both down 0.7
percent.
The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were
marginally lower, suggesting a sluggish opening for the market.
India's benchmark 30-share index fell 1.1 percent
on Tuesday to 17,173.29, its lowest close in more than five
weeks.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Era Infra Engineering is likely to rise after
the company said late on Tuesday that it won a contract worth
5.6 billion rupees from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
* Fertiliser companies like Coromandel International
, Zuari Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley
are likely to fall after they deferred imports of over
2 million tonnes of potash on low demand.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Commodity currencies, euro hit on renewed Greek fears
* Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries
* Markets fall over Greece uncertainty
* Wall St marks first big loss of 2012
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
