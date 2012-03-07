* Reforms seen in danger after Congress poll failure
* Sensex down 0.5 pct, retailers fall
* Banking index down 1 pct
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 7 Indian shares fell 0.5
percent on Wednesday, led by banks and retailers, as investors
saw a poor election result for the country's ruling Congress
party pouring cold water on an already-struggling economic
reform agenda.
The Congress flop in India's most politically vital state of
Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday is seen hampering efforts to re-launch
reforms and reverse a slowdown in growth, as investors await the
annual budget this month.
"The markets may test 17,000 on Uttar Pradesh results and
concerns over reforms," said Nitin Khandkar, founder of Nitin
Khandkar Institutional Research. "Oil prices continue to weigh."
India is set to unveil the annual budget on March 16, and
investors are hoping for news on a string of key economic
reforms from a government that has been hamstrung by corruption
scandals and coalition dissent over the past year.
At 10 a.m. (0430 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index
was down 0.39 percent at 17,106.52, with all but 11 of
its components in the negative territory.
The index fell a combined 2.63 percent on Monday and Tuesday
to hit its lowest close in more than five weeks.
Top lender State Bank of India weighed heavily on
the index, slipping 1.3 percent, with rivals ICICI Bank
down 0.6 percent and HDFC Bank trading 1.7
percent lower.
Retailers extended falls for a second day after the state
election results were seen further scuppering plans to open up
the country's retail sector to foreign supermarkets.
Pantaloon Retail dropped 4.3 percent, Shopper's
Stop shed 4.2 percent and the Tata Group's Trent
unit was down 1.6 percent.
Investor sentiment was also muted by negative headwinds
overseas, as global markets fell on renewed uncertainty over
Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global
economies.
"The Indian market is likely to extend yesterday's losses...
on the back of negative global cues and remain volatile in a
range with negative bias throughout the session," HDFC
Securities wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki was down 0.9 percent,
with peers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra
also losing ground as investors fretted over a
resurgence in India's economic growth.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.41 percent
at 5,200.15.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 0.74 percent, while the benchmark
indexes in Japan and South Korea were both down
0.8 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Era Infra Engineering rose 1.8 percent after the
company said late on Tuesday that it won a contract worth 5.6
billion rupees from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
* Zuari Industries fell as much as 2.0 percent
after Indian fertiliser companies said on Tuesday that they had
deferred imports of over 2 million tonnes of potash on low
demand.
* Hero MotoCorp rose as much as 1.3 percent after
the Hindu Business Line newspaper reported on Wednesday that
India's top motorcycle maker would spend 12 billion rupees ($238
million) on a new factory.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra on 18 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 15 million shares
* Reliance Power on 11 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Risk currencies on defensive on fresh Greece doubts
* Brent climbs above $112 on China demand, Iran lingers
* Markets fall over Greece uncertainty
* Wall St marks first big loss of 2012
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
