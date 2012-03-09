MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares are likely
to start higher on Friday after falling for three days, helped
by signs of Greece moving closer to averting a default, which
could bolster global risk appetite.
"We would see a recovery in the markets today, even though
this would not be a major improvement," said Arun Kejriwal,
strategist at research firm KRIS. "The rise would be mainly on
the global cues and that the country has digested the election
news."
Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, which raised
6.6 billion rupees ($131.25 million) in an initial public
offering, is likely to debut at a premium to the issue price of
1,032 rupees a share.
Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a
seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its
bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of
the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was up 0.45 percent by 0144 GMT, while the Nifty
India stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.17
percent.
The main 30-share BSE index has fallen 2.8 percent
so far this week, after a poor election result for the country's
ruling Congress party appeared to pour cold water on an
already-struggling reform agenda.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Kingfisher Airlines is likely to fall after the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) suspended the
debt-crippled carrier from its account settlement system due to
non-payment of fees, dealing a fresh blow to the airline as it
seeks funds to stay aloft.
* Seamec Ltd may rise after the offshore oilfield
support service provider got a 30-day contract worth $1.66
million for chartering its vessel to Abu Dhabi's National
Petroleum Construction Co.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro up on Greek relief; China, U.S. data next
* Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran
* Greek debt hopes buoy shares, data next in line
* Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
($1=50.2850 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
