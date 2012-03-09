MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares are likely to start higher on Friday after falling for three days, helped by signs of Greece moving closer to averting a default, which could bolster global risk appetite. "We would see a recovery in the markets today, even though this would not be a major improvement," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS. "The rise would be mainly on the global cues and that the country has digested the election news." Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, which raised 6.6 billion rupees ($131.25 million) in an initial public offering, is likely to debut at a premium to the issue price of 1,032 rupees a share. Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.45 percent by 0144 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.17 percent. The main 30-share BSE index has fallen 2.8 percent so far this week, after a poor election result for the country's ruling Congress party appeared to pour cold water on an already-struggling reform agenda. STOCKS TO WATCH * Kingfisher Airlines is likely to fall after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suspended the debt-crippled carrier from its account settlement system due to non-payment of fees, dealing a fresh blow to the airline as it seeks funds to stay aloft. * Seamec Ltd may rise after the offshore oilfield support service provider got a 30-day contract worth $1.66 million for chartering its vessel to Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Co. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro up on Greek relief; China, U.S. data next * Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran * Greek debt hopes buoy shares, data next in line * Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1=50.2850 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview