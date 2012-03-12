MUMBAI, March 12 STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess
the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back
expectations for more easing ahead of this week's Federal
Reserve meeting, while concerns over China's slowdown also
weighed on sentiment.
U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the
technical default by Greece and focused instead on another
strong monthly jobs report.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* BM Munjal-owned Hero MotoCorp, India's largest
two-wheeler maker by volumes, is looking to make its own engines
by teaming up with the world's largest privately-owned engine
developer, AVL of Austria .(Economic Times)
* L&T Construction Ltd has secured new orders worth over
Rs1,454 crore across various business segments in February and
March 2012, the company said in a statement last week.
(Mint)
* The memories of a bitter family feud over a decade ago
have prompted Max India group Chairman Analjit Singh
to create a succession plan that will utilise a trust structure
to avoid squabbling over ownership of shares in Max group
companies. (Business Standard)
* State Bank of India on Sunday said it would
explore the possibility of raising capital through a public
offer or from institutional investors even as it is getting
Rs7,900 crore support from the government by end of this month.
(Mint)
* India will lift a controversial ban on cotton exports just
a week after imposing it, allowing more supplies into a global
market that is oversupplied and which is likely to further push
down international prices. [ID: nL4E8EB0RI]
* Rohit Surfactants Pvt Ltd, the Maker of Ghari detergent,
plans an initial public offering that could value the privately
held company at about Rs 7,000 crore, higher than Gillette,
Britannia and Emami. (Economic
Times)
* Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a
£3.5-billion ($5.5-billion) approach for Canada's biggest grain
handler Viterra, Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on
its website on Sunday. (Business Standard)
* Even as strike threats from pilots over delayed salaries
gain traction, cash-strapped Air India is planning to
expand operations for the upcoming summer schedule (beginning
April), taking its number of flights to over 400 from 380 at
present in a bid to garner more revenues from profitable routes.
(Economic Times)
* Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADAG is investing Rs 100-crore in
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, according to sources in
private equity circles. Butterfly Gandhimathi manufactures and
markets a range of appliances, from pressure cookers to mixer
grinders, under the brand name 'Butterfly'. (Business
Line)
* Apollo Tyres plans to invest around 400 million
(over Rs 2,500 crore) to set up two new facilities in East
Europe and Brazil in the next 3-4 years as it aims to expand its
global footprint. (Business Line)
* Tata Motors -owned JLR is contemplating pushing
its Jaguar brand beyond the realms of luxury cars and is
actively considering to introduce a crossover vehicle under the
marque in future. JLR is planning to strengthen its global
distribution network by 20 per cent in the next five years.
(Business Line)
* Jet Airways is seen opening lower after India's
tax authorities said on Sunday the country's top carrier would
have its bank accounts frozen if it did not clear outstanding
dues of around $14 million.
