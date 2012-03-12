* Shares gain after industrial output data
* Banks lifted by surprise CRR cut last week
* Volatile trading expected ahead of key events
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra
March 12 Indian shares rose on Monday
after stronger-than-expected industrial output data boosted some
of the country's major manufacturers, while lenders such as
State Bank of India rallied after last week's surprise cut in
the cash reserve ratio.
Still, earlier stronger gains were pared after the jump in
the production data also reduced expectations for a rate cut,
which some traders thought could have come as early as this
week's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting.
Trading is expected to remain volatile in a week filled by
key events, including inflation data on Wednesday and the
federal budget on Friday.
"IIP numbers are certainly ahead of expectations, but
markets will prefer to ignore these numbers as there are bigger
events, budget and monetary policy, lined up," said Aneesh
Srivastava, Chief Investment Officer at IDBI Federal Life
Insurance.
"RBI would wait for the budget before cutting rates," he
added.
The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.5 percent, or 84
points, to end at 17,587.67 points. Meanwhile, the 50-share
Nifty index ended up 0.5 percent at 5,359.55 points.
Both were among the few gaining indexes in Asia on Monday
after data showed industrial output in India grew at its fastest
pace in seven months.
Trading is expected to remain volatile in the rest of the
week, with some technical traders eyeing resistance levels for
Indian shares.
Most prominently, the Nifty index is facing important
resistance at 5,420-5,425 points, a range that would provide the
equilibrium level at which calls and puts payoffs for the index
options would be roughly aligned, according to two dealers.
Among top gainers were engineering and construction company
Larsen & Toubro, which ended up 3.6 percent, and power
equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals, which rose
more than 2 percent.
Shares in Reliance Industries, India's top
company by market cap, closed 3.2 percent higher, on a report in
the Indian Express newspaper saying the government may
reconsider its stance over a dispute regarding the pricing of
natural gas in the KG D6 block in eastern India, dealers said.
Banking shares were also among the top gainers after the
RBI delivered a surprise chunky 75 basis points cut in the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) late on Friday, raising expectation that net
interest margins, and potentially loan growth, would improve in
the sector.
Shares in State Bank of India surged 3.8 percent,
while ICICI Bank gained 1.6 percent.
Among other movers, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd,
India's biggest utility vehicle maker, dropped 1.9 percent,
marking a second day of losses, after the company said on Friday
it will stop production of tractors for two days every week in
March.
JSW Steel rose 2.4 percent after the company said
it had entered into manufacturing of electrical steel and is
considering production of cold rolled oriented graded steel in
the future.
