(Corrects 1st paragraph to clarify reason for gain in Reliance shares)

March 13 Indian shares ended at their highest in more than two weeks, led by gains in Infosys on the back of positive comments about orders from its CEO, while Reliance Industries advanced on hopes of government reforms in the pricing of natural gas.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 1.3 percent to 17,820.14 points, its highest close since Feb. 24. The 50-share index provisionally rose by as much to 5,429.50, the highest close since Feb. 23.

Among individual stocks, Infosys rose 1.5 percent, while Reliance Industries gained 2.8 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)