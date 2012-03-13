(Updates to close)
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, March 13 Indian shares ended at
their highest in more than two weeks led by gains in Infosys
after positive comments about orders from its chief executive,
while Reliance Industries advanced on hopes of government
reforms in the pricing of natural gas.
The advances came on a positive day across Asian stock
markets -- with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan up more than 1 percent -- as optimistic
signs about the U.S. economy defined the mood ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the
day.
Still, trading in India is expected to remain volatile this
week, ahead of key events such as the inflation data and the
railway budget on Wednesday, followed by the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review on Thursday and the unveiling of the
2012/13 federal budget on Friday.
Of these, the federal budget is likely to be the most
consequential, dealers said, amid growing optimism about
domestic corporate earnings, especially for those sectors such
as IT services that are more closely tied to the U.S. economy.
"The important thing to watch in the budget is whether the
government does something on the oil subsidy front and boosts
the investment cycle," said Gopal Agrawal, CIO at Mirae Asset
Mutual Fund, which manages over $1 billion in Indian equities.
The main 30-share BSE index gained 1.3 percent to
17,813.62 points, its highest close since Feb. 24. The 50-share
index also advanced 1.3 percent, ending at 5,429.50
--its highest close since Feb. 23.
On top of fundamental reasons, some technical indicators are
raising hopes of more gains ahead. The Nifty, for example,
appeared to be entering the so-called "Golden Cross", when the
50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average.
If sustained, that would mark the first such instance since
mid-2009, which went on to be followed by a nearly two-year
surge in the index.
Among individual gainers, Infosys, the country's
No. 2 software services exporter, rose 1.5 percent after its
chief executive discussed a "pretty strong" pipeline of large
orders in the current quarter.
Reliance Industries advanced 2.7 percent, marking
a third consecutive session of gains, with dealers mentioning
continued speculation that the government was moving towards a
more liberal approach to pricing of natural gas from domestic
exploration.
Other gainers included Natco Pharma Ltd, which
rose 2 percent in a second consecutive session of gains, after
Germany's Bayer was forced to grant a compulsory
licence for its cancer treatment drug to the Indian firm.
Among the decliners, shares in Biocon Ltd dropped
6.3 percent after Pfizer Inc scrapped a deal to sell
insulin products made by India's biggest biotech company.
The termination leaves Biocon without a partner to sell the
drug in key global markets such as the United States.
Wipro Ltd fell 1.6 percent after the company said
that a trust controlled by its billionaire founder Azim Premji
plans to sell up to 35 million shares, or around 1.4 percent
stake in the company, on the stock market.
(For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
double click )
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Dollar at 11-mth high vs yen; brighter outlook helps
* Oil up near $126 ahead of Fed meeting
* Economic growth hopes lift shares, buoy dollar
* U.S. stock index futures signal gains ahead of Fed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Writing by
Rafael Nam; Editing by Malini Menon)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters
Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview