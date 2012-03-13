(Updates to close) By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, March 13 Indian shares ended at their highest in more than two weeks led by gains in Infosys after positive comments about orders from its chief executive, while Reliance Industries advanced on hopes of government reforms in the pricing of natural gas. The advances came on a positive day across Asian stock markets -- with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up more than 1 percent -- as optimistic signs about the U.S. economy defined the mood ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. Still, trading in India is expected to remain volatile this week, ahead of key events such as the inflation data and the railway budget on Wednesday, followed by the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Thursday and the unveiling of the 2012/13 federal budget on Friday. Of these, the federal budget is likely to be the most consequential, dealers said, amid growing optimism about domestic corporate earnings, especially for those sectors such as IT services that are more closely tied to the U.S. economy. "The important thing to watch in the budget is whether the government does something on the oil subsidy front and boosts the investment cycle," said Gopal Agrawal, CIO at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, which manages over $1 billion in Indian equities. The main 30-share BSE index gained 1.3 percent to 17,813.62 points, its highest close since Feb. 24. The 50-share index also advanced 1.3 percent, ending at 5,429.50 --its highest close since Feb. 23. On top of fundamental reasons, some technical indicators are raising hopes of more gains ahead. The Nifty, for example, appeared to be entering the so-called "Golden Cross", when the 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average. If sustained, that would mark the first such instance since mid-2009, which went on to be followed by a nearly two-year surge in the index. Among individual gainers, Infosys, the country's No. 2 software services exporter, rose 1.5 percent after its chief executive discussed a "pretty strong" pipeline of large orders in the current quarter. Reliance Industries advanced 2.7 percent, marking a third consecutive session of gains, with dealers mentioning continued speculation that the government was moving towards a more liberal approach to pricing of natural gas from domestic exploration. Other gainers included Natco Pharma Ltd, which rose 2 percent in a second consecutive session of gains, after Germany's Bayer was forced to grant a compulsory licence for its cancer treatment drug to the Indian firm. Among the decliners, shares in Biocon Ltd dropped 6.3 percent after Pfizer Inc scrapped a deal to sell insulin products made by India's biggest biotech company. The termination leaves Biocon without a partner to sell the drug in key global markets such as the United States. Wipro Ltd fell 1.6 percent after the company said that a trust controlled by its billionaire founder Azim Premji plans to sell up to 35 million shares, or around 1.4 percent stake in the company, on the stock market. (For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, double click ) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar at 11-mth high vs yen; brighter outlook helps * Oil up near $126 ahead of Fed meeting * Economic growth hopes lift shares, buoy dollar * U.S. stock index futures signal gains ahead of Fed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Malini Menon) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 61807225; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview