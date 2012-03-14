March 14 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares advanced as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted
investors' risk appetite, while reduced expectations for further
monetary easing from the Federal Reserve underpinned the dollar.
* The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year,
helped by stronger-than-expected retail sales and benign
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which said recent
strains on financial markets were easing.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's headline inflation is expected to have
picked up to 6.79 percent in February from a year earlier,
faster than January's 26-month low of 6.55 percent, as higher
global oil prices fed into the country's import costs, according
to a Reuters poll. (0600 GMT)
* Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi will present the railway
budget. He is widely expected to announce a hike in passenger
fares to generate more funds for the cash-starved network, as
well as some private sector-led initiatives. (0630 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Kingfisher Airlines said it would curtail its
overseas operations as the debt-laden carrier struggles with a
cash crunch and mounting losses.
* Schroders Plc is in talks to acquire an almost 30
percent stake in India's Axis Asset Management in a deal worth
around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers
reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
* Information technology services provider Wipro
Technologies is pursuing contracts worth around $3.5
billion, senior management of the company told investors during
a recent road show in Europe. (Economic Times)
* HCL Technologies is understood to have secured a
multi-year outsourcing deal from Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS)
worth $250-300 million. (Business Standard)
* Infosys Ltd, India's no.2 software services
provider, and Britain's Fabric Worldwide Ltd, a provider of
digital marketing technology, won a "large" order from
GlaxoSmithKline PLC to support the UK pharmaceutical
company's global marketing campaign, Infosys said.
* India's largest sugar firm Bajaj Hindusthan said
its board of directors has approved the merger of its two
wholly-owned subsidiaries with the company. (Economic
Times)
* The management committee of Reliance Industries Ltd
-operated D6 block has so far granted approval for the
company to recover only $3.99 billion of its cost from the sale
of oil and gas out of its claim for $9.47 billion, oil minister
Jaipal Reddy said. (Economic Times)
* Mahindra Systech, the holding firm for Mahindra & Mahindra
Group will start the process for a reverse merger of
various companies with Mahindra Forgings, its listed
entity by April, a senior company official said in an interview.
(Economic Times)
* Tata Motors -owned Jaguar Land Rover will
consider assembling Jaguar luxury cars in India in the next 3-5
years. (Economic Times)
* Schroders Investment Management, a UK-based firm managing
$ 291 billion worldwide, is in talks to buy a 30% stake in Axis
Mutual Fund, sponsored by Axis Bank. (Economic
Times)
* After buying out Australian firm Legacy Iron Ore
for about Rs 920 million last year, state-owned NMDC
is looking to acquire three more overseas properties by
June-July, a top company official said. (Economic
Times)
* Videocon Industries has
firmed up plans to bid for oil blocks in Kurdistan even though
global oil majors have been shying away from bidding for oil
assets in the region. (Times of India)
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd is
set to raise 100 million euro from Germany-based KfW
Bankengruppe to finance renewable energy projects in India.
(Mint)
* Total loan restructuring by India Inc is expected to rise
to Rs 1.5 trillion by the end of March, from Rs 1.1 trillion at
the end of March 2011, and 865 billion rupees in FY2009.
(Economic Times)
* International Coal Ventures Ltd, run by utility Steel
Authority of India, iron ore miner NMDC,
Coal India and steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd,
said it is in the final stages of acquiring a coking coal mine
in Australia's Bowen Basin. (Economic Times)
* Around 50 cooperative banks across India may have to stop
operations from April if the banking regulator doesn't extend
the deadline set for these lenders to achieve critical
efficiency guidelines in terms of capital adequacy and net
worth. (Mint)
* The Company Law Board, a quasi-judicial body that rules on
corporate matters, directed Unitech Wireless to decide by March
19 if it wants to buy out the 67.25% stake held by Norway's
Telenor or exit their joint venture. (Economic
Times)
(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury and Abhishek Vishnoi)