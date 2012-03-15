US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 15 Indian shares fell for the first time in five sessions on Thursday as sectors sensitive to interest rates such as banks and real estate firms dropped after the central bank kept its policy unchanged and voiced a more hawkish stance than investors had expected.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.3 percent, marking its biggest one-day loss since March 5. The 50-share Nifty index fell a provisional 1.5 percent, potentially making it its biggest fall since Feb. 27. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.