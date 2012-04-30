By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 30 India's main index rose to an almost 1-1/2 week high on Monday, led by gains in software services exporters as valuations were seen more attractive after recent falls and on hopes for more monetary easing in the key U.S. market. "IT stocks are playing catch-up to the markets. Sector is available very cheap relative to the market" said S. Naren, chief investment officer for equity at ICICI Prudential AMC, w h o oversees $3.5 billion dollars in Indian equities. "Rupee is also helping the IT stocks, but valuation is the main reason for accumulation," Naren added. However, volumes were muted ahead of a market holiday on Tuesday, while sentiment remains cautious, given the country's economic and fiscal challenges and uncertainty about recent government proposals regarding foreign taxation. The outlook for equities is "increasingly bleak" given India's "perilous" external account position and a weak rupee that reflects "rampant" fiscal profligacy, Nomura said in a report, setting a target for the BSE index at 17,000 points. Also on Monday, Deutsche Bank recommended investors turn more defensive on Indian equities, favouring stocks that benefit from consumer demand, after a recent similar call from UBS. The benchmark 30-share BSE index rose 0.76 percent to 17,318.81 points, marking its highest close since April 20. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.75 percent at 5,248.15 points. Software services exporters led gainers as valuations were seen more attractive, especially after weak U.S. growth data on Friday raised hopes for more stimulus measures in a key export market for the sector. Second-ranked Infosys rose 2.8 percent. The stock has dropped some 12.9 percent since disappointing investors with its earnings on April 13. Top-ranked Tata Consultancy Services ended 3.7 percent higher. Shares of IT stocks have yet to benefit from an 8 percent fall in the rupee against the U.S. dollar over the past few months, despite a "reasonably strong" correlation between currency moves and IT stocks, Credit Suisse said in a report. Among other advancers, ICICI Bank ended up 1.6 percent, extending gains after delivering better-than-expected results on Friday. [I D:nL3E8FR51N] India's biggest real estate developer DLF rose 2.6 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing optimism about profits on the back of improvements in commercial and residential property. However, among decliners, India's power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, fell 2.1 percent, trading close to its 2008 lows, on concerns about drying order books at a time of increasing competition. Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki lost 1.83 percent, as worries grow over its operating margins, even after the auto maker posted a better-than-expected fiscal Q4, because of the appreciating yen and discounts it has offered. For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items. FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar at 2-mth low as U.S. economic momentum slows * Oil steady above $119 on stimulus hopes * Shares gain on Fed easing hopes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Editing by Rafael Nam)