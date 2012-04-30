MUMBAI, April 30 India's main indexes rose on Monday, led by gains in sofware services exporters on hopes for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve after data showed cooling U.S. growth, making valuations in the sector more attractive after recent falls. The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.72 percent to 17,311.88 points, while the 50-share NSE index provisionally ended up 0.74 percent at 5,247 points. Infosys Ltd rose 2.63 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended 4 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)