MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares edge higher on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data eased concerns about a loss of momentum in the world's biggest economy.

China's manufacturing sector improved to 49.3 in April from 48.3 in March, but remained below the threshold of 50 for a sixth consecutive month in April, according to the HSBC China Purchasing Managers' Index out on Thursday.

* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's top telecoms Bharti Airtel reports Q4 results. Profits seen down for the ninth straight quarter as competition squeezes margins and higher interest costs and forex losses also weigh. (0330 GMT)

* Jan-March results of Hero MotoCorp, VIP Industries, Century Textiles and Industries.

* India's manufacturing PMI for April (0500 GMT)

* India's money supply data (1030 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

EARNINGS / DATA

* Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest consumer goods maker, said it continues to see strong consumer demand, after beating estimates on Tuesday with a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit to 6.87 billion rupees ($130.4 million).

* India's exports in March fell for the first time since the 2009 global financial crisis as demand weakened in the United States and Europe, further clouding the outlook for the country's balance of payments.

* Tata Motors' April vehicle sales fell 7 percent to 60,086 vehicles from a year ago.

* Maruti Suzuki's sales rose 3.4 percent to 100,415.

* Hero MotoCorp reported higher April sales by 6.7 percent at 551,557.

* TVS Motor's sales were at 174,455, 4 percent higher from a year earlier.

* Mahindra & Mahindra's April sales jumped 27 percent 40,719.

* India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 8.65 percent in March from a year earlier, faster than February's annual rise of 7.57 percent, government data showed on Monday.

* India's infrastructure sector output grew 2 percent in March from a year earlier, sharply lower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 6.9 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

TELECOMS

* Bharti Airtel has appointed Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei Technologies to deploy and manage a 4G network in India's Karnataka state

* The telecoms department has decided to reject a regulatory body's demand to be entrusted with the power to issue licenses to telecom firms. (Economic Times)

* Uninor, a joint venture between Norwegian telecom major Telenor and India's Unitech Wireless, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Centre must auction the entire 2G spectrum that will be available after cancellation of the irregularly allotted 122 mobile licenses. (Times of India)

* The News Broadcasters Association has urged a regulatory body and the government to reconsider the proposal for a mandatory "carriage fee", or the money that broadcasters have to pay to cable companies for them to carry their channel. (Times of India)

* Broadcasters and multi-system operators have largely welcomed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)'s move to allow multi-system operators to determine fees to carry channels on their network. (Business Standard)

* Ahead of a scheduled discussion in Parliament on the 2012 Finance Bill, top bosses of Vodafone Plc met senior government officials on Tuesday to discuss tax issues that have emerged due to the proposed retrospective amendments. (Business Standard)

FINANCIAL

* The government and Reserve Bank of India are working on changing rules to give corporates more leeway in repaying foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) that have turned into millstones in a dismal market. (Economic Times)

* Dutch pension fund manager APG will invest a total of 6.5 billion rupeesto take a 6 percent stake in Lemon Tree Hotels and form a JV with the Delhi-based mid-market hotels group to build 35 hotels in the country in four years. (Economic Times)

* Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd has placed around 2.2 billion rupees ($42 million) worth shares with cornerstone investors, stock exchange data showed, ahead of its initial share sale of about 16.65 billion rupees that opens on May 2.

* Analysts and investment bankers are concerned that a sharp rally in shares of many multinational companies, or MNCs, over expectations of delisting offers is building up a bubble which could eventually burst. (Economic Times)

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* Cairn India is seeking permission to sell crude oil to Reliance Industries' refinery in the special economic zone (SEZ), putting the oil ministry in a fix because such supplies are regarded as exports, and thus barred by the production sharing contract. (Economic Times)

* Bharat Oman Refineries, a company promoted by state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation with equity participation from Oman Oil Company, is raising $140 million of external commercial borrowing for its refinery project. (Economic Times)

* Essar Oil has been buying most of its Iranian oil on a delivered basis since February, two sources aware of the deals said, ahead of an end-June deadline when tighter western sanctions could hit insurance and supplies.

* Indian state-run insurers have agreed to give limited cover to local ships for carrying Iranian oil, helping the energy-hungry country import reduced volumes from sanctions-hit Tehran from July, a Shipping Corp of India director said on Tuesday.

* Jaiprakash Associates said on Tuesday cement shipments in April rose 23 percent from a year ago to 1.77 million tonnes.

CONSUMER/OTHER

*DLF is entering the multi-brand department store retail format and will launch its first multi-brand store called Avenue in New Delhi next month. (Times of India)

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs