MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped on Thursday after disappointing data
from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the
strength of the global economic recovery.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data
showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in
April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will
also disappoint investors.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The CEOs of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India
, Idea Cellular, Malaysia's Maxis
Communications will hold a joint news conference in New Delhi.
The industry is opposing the sector regulator's proposals
including a near 10-fold increase in auction starting price and
the limited number of slots in the auction. (0230 GMT)
* India's services PMI for April (0500 GMT)
* Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare, which holds
an 11 pct stake in Vodafone's India operations, will announce
its Q4 earnings. The drugmaker may update on potential further
diversification of its businesses. (0830 GMT)
* Midcap consumer firm Marico reports its Q4
numbers on Thursday. (1030 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
*India has removed any limit on sugar export volumes for
now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to
global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could
reinstate restrictions later if domestic supplies are
threatened.
* The power ministry will allow producers to raise tariffs
if fuel costs of new projects rise, and will not oppose a hike
in domestic gas prices.
The move would hurt consumers but rescue large private
investments that are threatened by uncertainty over fuel and
tariffs. (Economic Times)
* NMDC Ltd has hiked iron ore prices by around 10
per cent on rising demand for the raw material. The move may
prompt key customers such as Essar Steel India Ltd,
JSW Steel Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) to
revise their prices upwards. (Business Line)
* Petronet LNG Ltd. will invest 45 billion rupees
($853.89 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal on the country's east coast by 2016 to help meet the
growing demand of the energy-hungry nation.
* The Odisha state government may impose a cap on iron ore
production in the state, dealing a blow to an industry reeling
under closures, loss of production and a nation-wide crackdown
on illegal profiteering. (Economic Times)
* State-run NTPC has refused to sign new fuel
supply agreement with Coal India, saying there was no
supply guarantee. It was expected to approach the power ministry
to intervene. (Business Standard)
* Cairn India has estimated its Krishna Godavari
(KG-ONN-2003/1) block holds reserves if about 550 million
barrels equivalent of in-place oil and gas.
Sources said that these are Cairn India numbers and the
prospects have been reviewed independently, not by the
Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH). (Business Line)
* Nagarjuna Oil Corporation will start work on the 120
billion rupee expansion of its oil refinery in 2014. (Business
Line)
* The Government is likely to directly transfer fertiliser
subsidies to farmers, bypassing retailers. An indication to this
effect came in the deposition of a top Fertiliser Ministry
official before the Parliament's Standing Committee on Chemicals
and Fertilisers. (Business Line)
* ACC's April cement despatches rose 1 percent to
2.07 million tonnes. Its April cement production was at 2.17
million tonnes.
FINANCIAL
* In order to strengthen risk management mechanism, the
Reserve Bank today unveiled guidelines for implementation of the
new global capital adequacy norms, called Basel III, by March
2018.
* India has some leeway to get reforms back on track with
its long-term growth prospects firm, Tom Byrne, a senior vice
president of rating agency Moody's Investors Service, said.
* The government is considering waiving penalties on past
cross-border deals that are part of a contentious proposal
allowing it to tax transactions retrospectively.
The proposal will pare due taxes from Vodafone Plc
to about 79 billion rupees from 200 billion rupees, paving the
way for a possible settlement of the five-year-old tax dispute,
said an official with knowledge of the matter. (Economic Times)
* Indian companies have requested the Reserve Bank of India
to allow companies to offer higher interest rates on fresh
foreign currency loans or bonds, the proceeds of which will be
used to pre-pay existing FCCBs. (Business Standard)
* HDFC Life plans to raise funds through an initial public
offering of 10 per cent of the current capital base. The insurer
is planning the IPO by the year-end.
HDFC Life is a joint venture between Housing Development
Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd and UK-based insurer, Standard
Life. (Business Standard)
* Akzo Nobel India Ltd, formerly ICI India, has obtained
approvals from two High Courts for a merger proposal with three
unlisted local group entities. The company, however, is awaiting
the approval from the Bombay High Court. (Business Line)
AUTOS / RETAIL
* Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled
vehicle manufacturer, narrowly lagged estimates with net profit
of 6.04 billion rupees ($115 million) for the quarter to
end-March, up 20.3 percent from a year previously.
\
* Pantaloon Retail plans to issue equity shares on
preferential basis to financial institutions at 234 rupees per
share. (Economic Times)
* Italian carmaker Fiat is to set up its own car
dealer network in India to grow sluggish sales, ending a
six-year distribution agreement with Tata Motors.
TELECOMS
* Burying their differences, telecom company heads on
Wednesday made a joint pitch with the government to reject
regulatory body Trai's recommendations, which suggested a
10-fold jump in the reserve price for spectrum auction in
addition to tough rural rollout obligations. (Times of India)
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Additional contributions from
Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)