* Asian shares slipped on Thursday after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery.

* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will also disappoint investors.

* The CEOs of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India , Idea Cellular, Malaysia's Maxis Communications will hold a joint news conference in New Delhi.

The industry is opposing the sector regulator's proposals including a near 10-fold increase in auction starting price and the limited number of slots in the auction. (0230 GMT)

* India's services PMI for April (0500 GMT)

* Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare, which holds an 11 pct stake in Vodafone's India operations, will announce its Q4 earnings. The drugmaker may update on potential further diversification of its businesses. (0830 GMT)

* Midcap consumer firm Marico reports its Q4 numbers on Thursday. (1030 GMT)

*India has removed any limit on sugar export volumes for now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate restrictions later if domestic supplies are threatened.

* The power ministry will allow producers to raise tariffs if fuel costs of new projects rise, and will not oppose a hike in domestic gas prices.

The move would hurt consumers but rescue large private investments that are threatened by uncertainty over fuel and tariffs. (Economic Times)

* NMDC Ltd has hiked iron ore prices by around 10 per cent on rising demand for the raw material. The move may prompt key customers such as Essar Steel India Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) to revise their prices upwards. (Business Line)

* Petronet LNG Ltd. will invest 45 billion rupees ($853.89 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the country's east coast by 2016 to help meet the growing demand of the energy-hungry nation.

* The Odisha state government may impose a cap on iron ore production in the state, dealing a blow to an industry reeling under closures, loss of production and a nation-wide crackdown on illegal profiteering. (Economic Times)

* State-run NTPC has refused to sign new fuel supply agreement with Coal India, saying there was no supply guarantee. It was expected to approach the power ministry to intervene. (Business Standard)

* Cairn India has estimated its Krishna Godavari (KG-ONN-2003/1) block holds reserves if about 550 million barrels equivalent of in-place oil and gas.

Sources said that these are Cairn India numbers and the prospects have been reviewed independently, not by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH). (Business Line)

* Nagarjuna Oil Corporation will start work on the 120 billion rupee expansion of its oil refinery in 2014. (Business Line)

* The Government is likely to directly transfer fertiliser subsidies to farmers, bypassing retailers. An indication to this effect came in the deposition of a top Fertiliser Ministry official before the Parliament's Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. (Business Line)

* ACC's April cement despatches rose 1 percent to 2.07 million tonnes. Its April cement production was at 2.17 million tonnes.

* In order to strengthen risk management mechanism, the Reserve Bank today unveiled guidelines for implementation of the new global capital adequacy norms, called Basel III, by March 2018.

* India has some leeway to get reforms back on track with its long-term growth prospects firm, Tom Byrne, a senior vice president of rating agency Moody's Investors Service, said.

* The government is considering waiving penalties on past cross-border deals that are part of a contentious proposal allowing it to tax transactions retrospectively.

The proposal will pare due taxes from Vodafone Plc to about 79 billion rupees from 200 billion rupees, paving the way for a possible settlement of the five-year-old tax dispute, said an official with knowledge of the matter. (Economic Times)

* Indian companies have requested the Reserve Bank of India to allow companies to offer higher interest rates on fresh foreign currency loans or bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to pre-pay existing FCCBs. (Business Standard)

* HDFC Life plans to raise funds through an initial public offering of 10 per cent of the current capital base. The insurer is planning the IPO by the year-end.

HDFC Life is a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd and UK-based insurer, Standard Life. (Business Standard)

* Akzo Nobel India Ltd, formerly ICI India, has obtained approvals from two High Courts for a merger proposal with three unlisted local group entities. The company, however, is awaiting the approval from the Bombay High Court. (Business Line)

* Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, narrowly lagged estimates with net profit of 6.04 billion rupees ($115 million) for the quarter to end-March, up 20.3 percent from a year previously. \

* Pantaloon Retail plans to issue equity shares on preferential basis to financial institutions at 234 rupees per share. (Economic Times)

* Italian carmaker Fiat is to set up its own car dealer network in India to grow sluggish sales, ending a six-year distribution agreement with Tata Motors.

* Burying their differences, telecom company heads on Wednesday made a joint pitch with the government to reject regulatory body Trai's recommendations, which suggested a 10-fold jump in the reserve price for spectrum auction in addition to tough rural rollout obligations. (Times of India)

