* Rupee falls exacerbate challenges facing India
* Banks hit after RBI's capital ratio directive
* Hero MotoCorp drops after earnings miss; tax worries
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, May 3 Indian shares posted their biggest
falls in nearly three weeks on Thursday after a slump in the
rupee exacerbated worries about the country's fiscal and
economic challenges, as well as about foreign selling on the
back of recent tax proposals.
Banking shares led the falls a day after the Reserve Bank of
India issued guidelines imposed core capital ratios of at least
7 percent, s p arking concerns about return on equities in the
sector.
Analysts have been ringing alarm bells about India's
outlook, with Morgan Stanley warning on Thursday that India
faces a "high" risk of a "shock" in its balance of payments.
On Thursday the rupee dropped to a four-month low against
the dollar, sparked by concerns about foreign flows and the
country's widening current account deficit.
The finance ministry will present a controversial bill to
parliament next week that contains taxation provisions under the
so-called GAAR rules, which have caused alarm among foreign
investors.
"People have lost interest in India, even domestic funds are
quiet" Prashastha Seth, Senior Fund Manager at IIFL Wealth said.
"Clarity on GAAR and government action than words are
required" he said.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.87 percent
to 17,151.19 points, its biggest daily fall since April 13.
The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.97 percent at
5,188.40 points.
Foreign investors have sold a net of about 6.3 billion
rupees ($118.90 million) in April, though they remain net buyers
of about 433 billion rupees in the year-to-date.
Banks were among the leading decliners on Thursday, with the
NSE Bank index ending down 1.75 percent.
The RBI introduced new rules on Wednesday to get banks to
comply with upcoming Basel III rules, which some brokerages,
including Sharekhan, warned would hit leverage levels and ROEs.
Private lender Axis Bank lost 4.07 percent and
ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent.
Two-wheeler Hero MotoCorp dropped 7.7 percent
after missing earnings estimates, and on worries about the
impact from the expiration of a state tax exemption it currently
enjoys in Haridwar of northern India.
The chairman of India's IRB Infrastructure Developers
said he was being investigated for possible
involvement in a murder case, confirming a media report that
sent shares of the mid-sized road developer down 10.8 percent.
However, software services exporters gained on expectations
the slide in the rupee would improve profit margins at a time of
waning outsourcing demand.
Infosys gained 0.4 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services gained 1 percent.
Shares in Indian sugar producers surged after the government
removed any limits on export volumes, raising expectations for
improved profits in the sector. Shree Renuka Sugars
rose 4.4 percent.
