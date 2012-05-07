MUMBAI May 7 India's main indexes rose on
Monday, in a reversal from earlier losses, after a controversial
set of provisions on taxation were deferred by a year, soothing
fears about foreign outflows.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told parliament the
General Anti-Avoidance Rule would be delayed until fiscal
2013/14 and added the burden of proving tax evasion will lie
with the authorities rather than with overseas investors.
Indian share cut losses and gained for the day, on a session
in which the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 2 percent on global risk
aversion.
Capital goods stocks rose the most, with Larsen & Toubro
and Bharat Heavy Electricals gaining 4-5
percent each.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.61
percent to 16,933.76 points, while the 50-share NSE index
added 0.54 percent higher at 5,114.15 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)