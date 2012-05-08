UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
MUMBAI May 8 India's main stock index extended losses to drop more than 2 percent as investors sought more clarity over the country's suggested amendments of controversial proposals on foreign taxation.
Cigarette maker ITC was sold off heavily, falling 4.8 percent.
The main BSE index lost 2.3 percent to 16,527.40 points, while the Nifty fell 2.15 percent to 5,00.50 points. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close