MUMBAI May 8 India's main stock index dropped 2.3 percent, posting its biggest fall since Feb. 27, after investors sought more clarity over the country's suggested amendments of controversial proposals on foreign taxation.

The losses accelerated in late trading, after stop losses were triggered in the futures and options markets, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 2.33 percent to 16,518.07 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 2.23 percent to 4999.95 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)