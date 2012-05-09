* Indian shares close at lowest since January 18
* May shaping as a miserable month for Indian stocks
* Reliance falls after cutting estimates for gas reserves
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 9 India's main stock indexes fell
for a second session in a row to notch its lowest close since
Jan. 18, as Reliance Industries dropped after cutting estimates
for domestic gas reserves, while banks extended a recent rout.
The month of May is proving toxic for Indian shares.
Globally, the deepening worries over the euro zone are weighing
on risk assets, with the post-Greek election uncertainty hitting
Asian shares on Wednesday.
That worsening global risk environment is combining with the
concerns over taxation of foreign investors in India and doubts
about the country's economic and fiscal outlooks.
As a result, markets are turning defensive, especially as
foreign investors show signs of exiting some of their Indian
holdings, with net sales of nearly 10 billion rupees ($187.88
million) in the last two sessions, according to provisional
exchange and regulatory data.
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent to
16,479.58 points. The country's benchmark index has now lost 4.8
percent in May, worse than the 4.2 percent fall in the MSCI
Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan.
The 50-share NSE index lost 0.5 percent to 4,974.80
points.
"4,600-4,800 on Nifty is quite likely in near-term as
investors may use excuse of global risk aversion to exit India's
macro problems and tax policies," said Sandeep J Shah, the CEO
of Sampriti Capital, an investment advisory firm.
Among decliners on Wednesday, Reliance notched its sixth
consecutive losing session, falling 1.9 percent to end at its
lowest close since January 2.
The shares of the energy conglomerate were hit after it cut
estimates for proven gas reserves in its Indian blocks, in the
latest negative news impacting Reliance.
Also on Wednesday, JP Morgan warned of a potential
"political stand-off" between Reliance and the government after
the Petroleum Ministry ruled against the company's petition to
recover more than $1 billion of its KG basin investments.
Banks, one of the outperforming sectors in the January-March
quarter, continued a miserable month, with the NSE banking index
now down 8.5 percent in May.
State Bank of India fell 3.7 percent on Wednesday,
while ICICI Bank fell 1 percent.
Mahindra & Mahindra lost 3.2 percent on news that
fire broke out in one of the storage areas for a plant that
manufactures its Scorpio and Xylo TCF vehicles in North
Maharashtra.
Shares in Punjab National Bank fell 2.1 percent to
its lowest level since early January after reporting a rise in
non-performing assets in its Jan-March earnings.
However, among gainers, ITC shares added 5.73
percent, reversing a slump over the previous seven sessions, as
analysts say the changes to the pricing methodology for a
proposed excise duty would be positive for cigarette
manufacturers
Indian software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services
rose 2.1 percent and Wipro gained 0.6 percent
on bargain-hunting after steep falls in the prior session.
India's generic drugmaker, Ranbaxy Laboratories
added 4.2 percent after its Jan-March net profit rose four-fold,
boosted by forex gains and Lipitor sales.
For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the
day, please see MARKET EYE items.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar hits 2-1/2 month low versus yen
* Oil slips on Greece jitters, strong supply
* Greece drives demand for German debt
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong...
Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India.......
China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra;
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)