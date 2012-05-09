MUMBAI May 9 India's main stock indexes fell on Wednesday, as energy conglomerate Reliance Industries led decliners after it cut estimates for proven gas reserves in its domestic blocks, while banks extended recent falls.

Reliance fell 1.5 percent, posting its sixth consecutive losing session and ending at its lowest close since January 2.

Among lenders, State Bank of India fell 3.8 percent, while ICICI Bank fell 0.95 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.38 percent to 16,482.49 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.5 percent to 4,974.80 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)