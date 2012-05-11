MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a modest gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains.

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse."

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's industrial output data for March. A survey of 28 economists showed industrial production (IIP) likely rose around 1.5 percent year-on-year in March, significantly lower than February's 4.1 percent. (0530 GMT)

* Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, will announce its Q4 numbers. Sales of Zyprexa, a drug on which Dr Reddy's has exclusivity, would be watched (0730 GMT)

* Other Jan-March earnings: Thermax, Oracle Financial Services Software, Indian Bank, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Essar Oil

* Central bank deputy governor Gokarn to speak on "Monetary policy challenges in a turbulent world" at a gathering. (1400 GMT)

* India's foreign reserves data (1230 GMT)

* RBI to sell 150 billion rupees in bonds, while also undertaking 120 billion rupees in bond purchases via open market operations.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* Reliance Industries has acquired shares worth over 12 billion rupees in six leading Indian public and private banks in the past year, according to RIL's latest annual report to shareholders. (Times of India)

* The government has ordered Coal India Ltd to supply coal to all power plants getting commissioned within this fiscal year even if they have not signed legally binding fuel supply agreements (FSA) with the miner. (Economic Times)

* The coal ministry has directed state-owned coal companies to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to plants commissioned till March 31, 2012, as well as those to be commissioned during fiscal 2012-13 even if they fail to sign fuel supply agreements (FSAs). (Financial Express)

* Karuturi Global, which has leased land in Ethiopia for commercial farming, plans to export cereals, sugar and edible oil to South Sudan and Kenya upon completing cultivation in 2014.

FINANCIAL

* Members of a high-level committee on infrastructure financing have warned that given the current economic climate, the government will find it impossible to attract investments of $1 trillion for developing infrastructure. (Economic Times)

* Warburg Pincus is in an advanced negotiations to acquire Future Group's 56 percent stake in non-banking finance firm Future Capital Holdings.

The U.S. private equity firm is doing the second round of due diligence of Future Capital and has hired the law firm AZB & Partners for the job. (Economic Times)

* HSBC may exit its Indian insurance joint venture, becoming the second foreign company to exit the sector. (Economic Times)

* DLF, with the aim of cutting its big debt load, has recently set up a core team of five to six people to focus on the sale of non-core assets. (Business Standard)

* Taking the benefit of higher interest rates and a weakening rupee, non-resident Indians (NRIs) sent $11 billion into domestic bank deposits during 2011-12, three times more than in the previous year. (Business Standard)

* After deferring its initial public issue, Entertainment World Developers (EWDL), a partner of The Phoenix Mills , is looking to raise 2.5 billion rupees by selling stake in the company to private equity investors. (Business Standard)

* Private equity players are turning to smaller cities and towns across India in search of stellar investment opportunities, as strong business growth in companies based in these regions are providing better exit options compared to those in the metros. (Economic Times)

* SKS Microfinance Ltd, the only listed microfinance company in India, said on Thursday it planned to reduce its headcount by a third and shut some branches in southern Andhra Pradesh state amid mounting losses.

* International Finance Corp., the private sector investment arm of World Bank group, has agreed to buy 15 percent each in two units of SunEdison Llc, a global provider of solar energy services, for $55 million. (Mint)

AIRLINES

* Kingfisher Airlines is no longer a subsidiary of United Breweries Holdings, the conglomerate has an exposure of around 120 billion rupees in Kingfisher and continues to be the largest promoter group company with a stake of 29.29 percent. (Times of India)

* Essar Ports is likely to sign a stake sale deal with Port of Antwerp in the next two months. (Economic Times)

* State-owned Air India risks losing a $5.8 billion government bailout, India's civil aviation minister said on Thursday, as industrial action by pilots disrupted flights for a fourth day.

* Volkswagen AG plans to invest at least $379 million in India to boost its share in Asia's second fastest growing car market, according to a commerce ministry statement. (Mint)

TELECOMS

* After Vodafone, the tax department is focusing its attention on Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa , which sold its 67 percent stake in the Indian telecom venture to the British giant for $11.5 billion.

Sources said the department, which is almost ready to raise a demand for payment of 130 billion rupees in tax and interest from Vodafone as soon as the Finance Bill gets presidential nod, will also serve a notice on Hutch. (Times of India)

IT

* Aegis, the business process outsourcing and information technology company from the Essar Group, is aiming to be a $2-billion company in the next three years via organic growth. (Business Standard)

PHARMA

* Several drug manufacturers accused of colluding with the sector regulator and medical experts to allegedly violate approval norms have denied the charges, claiming that the local authority acted independently. (Economic Times)

* Lupin Ltd said it will launch at least 20 new products in the U.S. market during the year to March 2013, higher than the 11 it launched in the previous fiscal year to boost sales there.

