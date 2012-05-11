MUMBAI, May 11 Indian shares cut their losses on Friday after comments from a central bank deputy governor were interpreted as signaling a potential monetary easing move at its policy meeting next month. Reserve Bank of India's Subir Gokarn said that although the central bank was focused on inflation, it could not ignore other pressures. Gokarn also said the central bank had started seeing the cash reserve ratio as a liquidity tool, a departure from its previous stand of considering it a monetary tool. The benchmark BSE index was up 0.06 percent, erasing earlier losses that had been sparked by an unexpected contraction in industrial output. The NSE index was flat. The recovery in Indian shares came despite a 1.2 percent fall in MSCI Asia ex-Japan index Banks led the recovery in the main indexes, with a sub-index of lenders up 1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Visnoi and Manoj Dharra)