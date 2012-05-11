UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
(Repeats to attach to alert) MUMBAI, May 11 India's main stock index fell to its lowest since Jan. 16 on Friday after a disappointing March factory output added to the prevailing risk aversion, though some hopes for monetary easing next month provided support. Blue chips have extended a rout, with shares in ITC Ltd , the largest cigarette maker in India, ending down 1.9 percent. Infosys fell 1.4 percent. India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.73 percent to 16,300.42 points, marking a fourth consecutive losing session. The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 0.72 percent to 4,928.90 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close