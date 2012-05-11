(Repeats to attach to alert) MUMBAI, May 11 India's main stock index fell to its lowest since Jan. 16 on Friday after a disappointing March factory output added to the prevailing risk aversion, though some hopes for monetary easing next month provided support. Blue chips have extended a rout, with shares in ITC Ltd , the largest cigarette maker in India, ending down 1.9 percent. Infosys fell 1.4 percent. India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.73 percent to 16,300.42 points, marking a fourth consecutive losing session. The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 0.72 percent to 4,928.90 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)