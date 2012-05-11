* Indian shares at 4-mth lows on weak output data * Blue chips among the big decliners this week * Inflation, global risk aversion key in near-term By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 11 India's main stock index fell for a fourth straight session to its lowest close since Jan. 16, led by continued selling in blue chips after a contraction in factory output weighed on a market already grappling with global risk aversion. India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier. The data come on a day marked by drops in Asian stock markets because of JPMorgan's $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy and a set of unexpectedly weak data from China. However, some hopes for monetary easing at the central bank's policy meeting next month did help support markets. Goldman Sachs said India's weak output data, along with stable core inflation, increased the probability of further rate cuts. Comments from a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India that the "tendency" for interest rates was "downward", despite its concerns about inflation, also raised those hopes. Inflation data due on Monday will be key for markets, with traders saying the wholesale price index probably eased only slightly in April from a year ago. Markets are also likely to be impacted by the global risk environment. "Risk aversion levels are similar to that of December," said Paras Adenwala, principal portfolio manager of Capital Portfolio Advisors, talking about a month that saw India's BSE index drop nearly 6 percent and the rupee hit a record low against the dollar. "Positive policy moves should match with current negative global environment for India to emerge as a winner amid this risk off," he added. The 30-share BSE index fell 0.77 percent to 16,292.98 points. India's main index fell 3.2 percent for the week, marking its biggest weekly fall since mid-December and its third consecutive weekly loss. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.74 percent. Blue chips extended a rout, with shares in software services exporter Infosys falling 1.4 percent, having shed 5.4 percent for the week. Cigarette maker ITC lost 2.1 percent on Friday. Larsen & Toubro declined 1.5 percent after a sub-index of the industrial output data on Friday showed capital goods output dropped 21.3 percent in March. Shares in JSW Steel fell 5.1 percent after the company said India's top court had ordered the federal police agency to probe its alleged involvement with two other companies in illegal iron ore mining in the southern state of Karnataka. Among gainers, shares in Jubilant Foodworks added 7.6 percent after CLSA upgrades the stock to "buy" from "outperform," citing optimism about its growth for Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts stores. Shares of SKS Microfinance ended 10.4 percent higher after the cabinet approved a bill to bring microlenders under the central bank's oversight and away from more stringent state government rules. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro near 3-1/2 month low vs dlr as Greece wrangles * Oil dips below $112, Chinese data weighs * Shares, commodities slide on Greek impasse * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)