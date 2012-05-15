MUMBAI, May 15 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.66 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan was down 0.93 percent. Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers for third day in row of Indian stocks, worth 3.55 billion rupees on Monday. * Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated riskier assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to ruin any progress made so far to solve the euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Honda, the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, enters India's mass commuter segment on Tuesday as it starts hunting down former partner Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler company. (0530 GMT) * Jan-March earnings: Aditya Birla Nuvo, Akzo Nobel India, Bank of Baroda, Unitech INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL * India Inc expects the economic climate to turn worse, with a deteriorating fiscal situation and a drop in foreign investments likely to define the country in the medium term, an Economic Times' Poll of CEOs has revealed. (Economic Times) * Future Generali Life, the private life insurer promoted by the Future Group, has undertaken extensive restructuring since April that has seen its workforce reduced by a third and seen the closure of 30 per cent of its branch network, according to sources. (Business Standard) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * JSW Steel, India's third-biggest steelmaker, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit, beating expectations, and said it expected to operate its main plant at 80 percent capacity in 2012/13 as iron ore supplies take time to stabilise. * State-run Indian Oil Corporation has told Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav that it will be forced to raise fuel prices in the state unless an entry tax, which has put a burden of 86 billion rupees on the cash-strapped firm, is withdrawn. (Economic Times) * Bajaj Hindusthan shareholders have approved the company's proposal to fund investments and corporate guarantees worth 12.4 billion rupees for its power projects. (Economic Times) * Gujarat NRE Coke said on Monday its board has approved the plan to issue fundraising plans including raising up to $150 million by issuing securities. The fund raising would be done in one or more tranches. (Business Standard) * Firms such as Rio Tinto and BHP as well as companies in countries like Indonesia and South Africa are luring India's best mining engineers with fancy packages and perks, creating a scarcity of talent here. (Economic Times) * New Delhi wants the state-run NMDC Ltd and Geological Survey of India (GSI) to explore Afghanistan for minerals, after one Indian consortium won rights to mine for iron ore last year, and another bid is planned for rights to mine for copper and gold deposits recently. (Mint) * Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd said it had signed an agreement with Israel-based Kibbutz Naan, to acquire the remaining 50 percent of the irrigation solutions company NaanDanJain Irrigation, which was until now jointly-owned by Jain and Kibbutz Naan. (Mint) RETAIL * Speciality Restaurants has set a price band of 146 rupees to 155 rupees a share for its IPO aimed at raising up to 1.82 billion rupees. The company, which runs popular restaurants such as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree, plans to sell 11.74 million shares through the offering, for which subscriptions open on May 16 and close on May 18.(IFR) * The Future Group will sell its 56 percent stake in non-banking financial company, Future Capital Holdings , to Warburg Pincus. The US-based private equity company is likely to pay 180 rupees per share, valuing the deal at 6.5-7 billion rupees. The group was also in discussion with other PE players, including Bain Capital, for selling its stake in FCH. (Business Standard) HEALTH CARE * Investor advisory firm IIAS has raised concerns over a plan by health care player Max India to invest up to 2.4 billion rupees in a senior citizen services firm owned by promoter Analjit Singh and his daughter Tara Singh. (Business Standard) TELECOM * The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday capped the duration of advertisements on television at 12 minutes per hour. This reverses its recommendation in March this year to halve ad duration to six minutes per hour on TV channels. (Business Standard) IT * India's fourth largest IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it has appointed its current CEO Vineet Nayar, in an additional role of Joint MD, for a period of five years till May 2017. (Economic Times) * Infosys Ltd is seeking European acquisitions, with French companies seen as potential targets, as it trades at its lowest valuation since the financial crisis. (Mint) * The country's top software companies are slowly reducing their dependency on the U.S. and Europe for revenue and started to focus on emerging markets where demand for IT services is likely to pick up. (Business Line) * For the first time, Indian tech companies such as Wipro have started going to campuses in Germany to recruit local talent. (Business Line) REAL ESTATE * Realty players DLF, Parsvnath and Eros are among the 13 companies, which have put in a bid for the Securities and Exchange Board of India's new northern regional office in Delhi as the regulator seeks to expand its operations in Delhi. (Economic Times) * Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group, said real estate will deliver his company's fastest growth over the next five years as foreign rivals constrain his flagship consumer goods unit. (Mint) INDUSTRIAL / AUTOS * Larsen and Toubro expects 15-20 percent growth in new order wins and revenue in fiscal year 2012/13, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday. The engineering conglomerate reported a better-than-expected 14 percent growth in net profit for quarter ended March. * Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation is looking to grow its loan book by over 20 per cent in the current financial year, with significant business from refinancing business. (Business Standard) * At least 11 companies, including state-owned GAIL and Oil India, have expressed interest in to buy a stake in Mukesh Ambani's privately-owned firm Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure. (Financial Express) * Siddharth Shriram-led Usha International (UIL) has decided to stay on as a partner in Honda India's carmaking joint venture - Honda Siel Cars India (HSCI). UIL also plans to make further investments and raise its stake. (Times of India) AIRLINE * Debt-ridden Air India has decided to raise about 50 billion rupees over 10 years by monetizing its assets. The airline is also going to issue government-backed non-convertible debentures for 74 billion rupees for partial repayment of working capital loans. (Times of India) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro wobbles near 4-month low on Greek deadlock * Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs