UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
MUMBAI May 15 Indian shares snapped five days of falls to gain on Tuesday as Larsen & Toubro surged after its results, while an improvement in global risk sentiment and the central bank's intervention in currency markets helped provide some stability.
Larsen & Toubro rose 5.4 percent. Recently battered blue chips also recovered, with Infosys ending up 3.3 percent, while ICICI Bank added 2 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.69 percent to 16,328.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.71 percent to 4,942.80 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close