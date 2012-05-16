MUMBAI, May 16
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange was down 1.4 percent versus the
MSCI Asia ex-Japan dropped 2.1 percent. Global
risk aversion will be key as Greece gears up for new elections.
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form
a government, setting the stage for a June election that could
raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in
Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers
came out in force late in the session.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to address
the Association of Finance Professionals of India (AFPI)
organised by Dun & Bradstreet late in the evening.
* Axis Bank press conference. Agenda not known (0530 GMT)
* India's money supply data. (1030 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
TELECOMS
* Indian authorities are investigating top mobile phone
carrier Bharti Airtel under its money laundering and
foreign exchange rules in what a company source said was a probe
related to the grant of airwaves a decade ago.
* Qualcomm is asking Bharti Airtel to pay
about 50 billion rupees for its Indian unit as the two seek to
conclude talks in the next two weeks. (Mint)
* Russian conglomerate Sistema , the majority
shareholder in Shyam Sistema, has threatened to exit India if
the government accepts a regulatory body's suggestion to
increase the reserve price for the spectrum auction. (Times of
India)
* The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has
strongly defended its recommendations on spectrum re-auction,
writing to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reject
the contentions of the chiefs of four telecom companies, on the
issue. (Business Standard)
* The government is consulting state-run banks before it
finalises the new licenses that will be issued to telecom
companies winning spectrum in the auctions to be held later this
year, as it is keen to ensure bids are bankrolled without a
hitch. (Economic Times)
FINANCIAL/REGULATIONS
* Companies entering into Vodafone-like transactions
could now be pursued by the income tax department for up to six
years after payment to the seller of a capital asset. (Business
Standard)
* Private equity firm ICICI Venture is in talks to pick up a
stake in New Delhi-based Maja Health Care, which makes the
Vi-John brand of shaving cream and other personal care products,
a person directly involved in the negotiations said. (Economic
Times)
* The government will bring the Direct Taxes Code (DTC) Bill
in the monsoon session of Parliament and has indicated that most
of the recommendations of the standing committee will be
accepted. (Economic Times)
* Muthoot Finance Ltd's net profit for the
March-quarter grew 69 percent to 2.35 billion rupees from 1.39
billion rupees a year ago.
* Indian Overseas Bank plans to raise $500 million
this fiscal to fund its business growth overseas. (Business
Line)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern
coast on time on June 1, the weather department said in a
statement on Tuesday.
* India will continue to reduce its oil imports from Iran
over time but did not discuss a target or time-frame for such
reductions with U.S. special envoy Carlos Pascual on Tuesday, a
source familiar with the discussions said.
* Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner,
aims to expand refining capacity 41 percent by 2016/17 and use
cheaper, heavy crude grades to boost profitability and offset
revenues lost on domestic fuel sales, its refineries chief said.
* The government has brought in Boston Consulting Group to
advise it on its review of production sharing contracts (PSCs)
for exploration blocks.
The consultancy was brought in after the federal auditor
reviewing Reliance Industries blocks in the KG basin
advised the government to change the profit-sharing mechanism
under the contract. (Times of India)
* Coal India will have to pay the reserve price,
for acquiring blocks in fresh auction rounds. (Business Line)
* India must bring in more private miners to develop coal
reserves which majority state-owned Coal India Ltd has left
untapped, Tata Power Company Ltd executive Amulya
Charan said. (Economic Times)
* Adani Group is gearing up to bid for power
transmission line development projects, a segment so far
dominated by two private sector companies that have bagged most
of the projects. (Economic Times)
* MMTC Jan-March net profit up six-fold to 894.7
million rupees from 153.5 million rupees a year ago.
* The Parliament's standing committee on rural development
has recommended a widening the scope of the Land Acquisition
Bill to include highways, nuclear plants, mines and special
economic zones (SEZ). (Financial Express)
AUTO/AIRLINES
* Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales growth in
April was flat from a year earlier as continued demand for its
luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles was offset by a fall in
commercial vehicle sales.
* The government on Tuesday promised to hear the grievances
from striking pilots of Air India if they return to work.
(Business Standard)
PHARMA
* Pharmaceutical companies may be penalised if they do not
provide regulators with the latest pricing details of all the
medicines they sell. (Business Standard)
RETAIL
* Speciality Restaurants Ltd has agreed to sell shares worth
264 million rupees ($5 million) to five cornerstone investors,
it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, ahead of its $34
million initial public offering.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Additional contributions from
Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)