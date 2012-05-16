* Rupee hit record low against dollar

* Tata Motors slumps 7.4 pct after April global sales

* Analysts warn further falls in store

By Manoj Dharra

MUMBAI, May 16 Indian shares fell 1.8 percent on Wednesday to their lowest levels in over 4 months as the rupee dropped to a record low reinforcing uncertainty about the country's fiscal and economic fundamentals at a time of steep global risk aversion.

The rupee fell to a record low 54.52 against the dollar surpassing the previous record low of 54.30 hit in mid-December, as worries about the euro zone intensified as Greece gears up for new elections.

India is seen particularly vulnerable at a time of global risk aversion given the concerns about its fiscal and current account deficits, and slowing growth at a time of persistently high inflation.

Domestic stocks have tumbled 13 percent since hitting a 2012 peak in mid-February, compared to a 10.7 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index during the same period.

"This is a big negative," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, a strategist at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi, referring the rupee and adding it would raise concerns among foreign investors.

"The outlook is appearing to be quite bleak. I think the stock market is open to a 5-10 percent downside in the next month or two."

The country's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.83 percent to 16,030.09 while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 1.71 percent to 4,858.25 points.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said it expects the BSE index to drift to 15,000, given economic growth and current account concerns and noting business confidence was below the Lehman crisis levels.

Although a weaker rupee should help exporters, analysts said overall sentiment was being trumped by concerns foreign investors would exit India in light of the global risk aversion and the domestic challenges.

Capital inflows shrivelled from a peak of $7.2 billion in February to $387 million in March and eventually turned negative in April at $926.8 million.

Blue chips extended recent losses, with ICICI Bank , the country's biggest private lender, ending down 2.75 percent, and software services exporter Infosys losing 1.9 percent.

Among other decliners, Tata Motors dropped 7.4 percent after the company said global vehicle sales growth in April was flat from a year earlier, missing expectations.

Maruti Suzuki closed 2.1 percent lower.

Reliance Industries ended 0.8 percent down, extending its drop for the month to 9.3 percent as investors remain concerned about its earnings outlook on the back of lower estimates for gas reserves.

However, among the gainer were Cairn India, Bank of Baroda and Godrej Consumer Products after MSCI added the stocks to its global indices.

Cairn India shares ended 1.2 percent up while Godrej Consumer added 2.7 percent

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Greece worries send euro to 4-mth low vs dollar

* Oil falls on euro zone, WTI at six-month low

* Greek turmoil heightens euro exit fears

* Foreign institutional investor flows

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead

Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Editing by Rafael Nam)