MUMBAI, May 17 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was up 0.7 percent versus the MSCI Asia ex-Japan rise of 0.6 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies. * U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Fitch officials are in New Delhi to visit the finance ministry on Thursday to take stock of India's ratings, weeks after Standard and Poor's outlook cut. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is in Nepal, attending closed-door meetings of SAARC and Asian Clearing Union. (0330 GMT) * Bajaj Auto, India's second biggest bike maker and the No. 1 exporter, is seen posting a 43 pct year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter profit due to a one-time gain last year, but its latest profit is seen in line with Q3. * Indian software services exporter Mahindra Satyam is expected to report a net profit in the fiscal fourth quarter compared to a loss in the year ago period. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/DEALS * Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by an Indian company in over six months. * Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday. * Bajaj Finserv said net profit in its Jan-March quarter rose 0.9 percent to 8.81 billion rupees from a year ago. Separately, it said its board had approved a fundraising of up to 10 billion rupees. * Payment service provider Prizm Payments is looking to raise over 5 billion rupees from private equity investors to fund its expansion plans, a source aware of the developments said. (Economic Times) * Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd plans to raise up to $140 million from an institutional investor for its UK subsidiary, the company said in a statement. * Allahabad Bank plans to open 250 new branches across the country, besides four foreign branches, this year. It currently has over 2500 branches in India. (Business Line) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Petrol prices may rise by 5 rupees per litre, and diesel by 3 rupees. The hike is likely to kick in soon after Parliament's budget session ends on May 22. (Economic Times) * India is looking at the possibility of importing liquefied shale gas from the US, as part of efforts to look at alternative sources to meet its energy security needs. (Economic Times) * Power Finance Corporation has eased certain eligibility conditions for loan disbursals to power projects in an effort to revive a sector starved of funds as developers are finding it tough to meet some stringent loan conditions. (Economic Times) * The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), said it has added 3.2 billion tonne in mineable reserves to Coal India's proven category in 2011-12, up 45% from the previous year. (Economic Times) * The ONGC -controlled Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals plans to bid for West Bengal government's stake in Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. (Business Line) * Emami Ltd. plans to shore up the hiring of sales staff and launch new brands and product extensions to increase its penetration in rural markets. (Business Line) TELECOMS * India's telecom regulator may be inclined to reconsider its recommendations on spectrum auction if the government asks it to do so, said a senior official aware of the developments. (Economic Times) * Ravi Bastia, the renowned geologist who changed India's energy landscape by discovering the giant gas field in the deep-sea D6 block, has resigned from Reliance Industries . (Economic Times) * So far, Coal India has signed supply pacts with 14 power plants for the supply of fossil fuel, while some, including NTPC, have refused to sign it, objecting to some of the clauses of the fuel supply agreement. (Business Standard) * Energy companies British Gas (BG) and BHP Billiton had to drop their plans to conduct seismic surveys in oil blocks off the Andhra coast twice in the past 15 months, as the formal awarding of the blocks was delayed pending clearances from the defence ministry. (Business Standard) * CESC Ltd agreed to take over two hydro electric power projects with capacity of 146 mw from Indiabulls Group. AUTOS/RETAIL * Hero Group signed an agreement last week with Marriott International to manage the two wheeler-maker's first hotel in India. (Business Standard) * Honda Motorcycles launched its second 110 cc model, the 'Dream Yuga'. With prices starting at 44,462 rupees, as of New Delhi prices, it targets semi-urban and rural markets. (Business Line) * Japanese automobile component manufacturer Fujitsu Ten Ltd. and Indian automobile component manufacturer Uno Minda, part of the NK Minda Group, have agreed on a joint venture to manufacture and sell car infotainment products. (Business Line) * JK Tyre plans to increase tyre prices from June by about 1-2 percent. This is to offset the input cost increase on the back of a weak rupee. (Business Line) * The top players in India's alcohol industry, including Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd , are going on a buyout spree to build a pan-Indian presence and exploit the high growth of the sector. (Business Standard) PHARMA * Dr Reddy's Laboratories may soon launch a low-cost version of blood thinning drug Plavix in the U.S. (Business Standard) 