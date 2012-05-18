MUMBAI, May 18 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was down 1.5 percent versus the MSCI Asia ex-Japan fall of 2.1 percent. * Asian shares fell steeply on Friday after more signs emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from the United States adding to the list of risks for investors. * U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery. Facebook Inc priced its initial public offering at $38 per share, giving the world's No. 1 online social network a $104 billion valuation in the third largest offering in U.S. history. The stock begins trading on Friday on the Nasdaq. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * State Bank of India is expected to report net profit doubled to about 36 billion rupees ($672.2 mln), largely due to a lower base in the year-ago quarter and stronger loan growth but bad or stressed assets are likely to rise further.(1630 GMT) * Other earnings: Coal India's, Tata Steel TISC.NS> * Data for April consumer price inflation will be released. * India's bank loans, forex reserves data (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board is expected to discuss next week the elevated levels of unhedged foreign currency exposure at private and state-owned companies, which has made them increasingly vulnerable to the sharp depreciation of the rupee. According to data submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the finance ministry, approximately 60 percent of companies' non-trade related exposure is unhedged, while the proportion of uncovered exposure for trade loans is lower at 40 percent, as of end of March. (Financial Express) * An expert panel constituted by the Planning Commission has cautioned the government over its burgeoning current account deficit, saying the country cannot sustain a deficit in excess of 3 percent for the next five years. (Economic Times) * The tax authorities are all set to dial both Vodafone and the Hutchison Group to recover the capital gains tax amounting to 122 billion rupees, which they claim is due from a 2007 deal in which the Hong Kong-based group sold its Indian telecom business to the British telecom giant. (Economic Times) COMMODITIES ENERGY * India's oil ministry has sought cash compensation of 490 billion rupees from the finance ministry to compensate state fuel retailers for selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates in the Jan-March quarter, an oil ministry source said on Thursday. * The law ministry sees no legal hurdle in raising the price of gas produced from Reliance Industries' D6 block, but the oil ministry is expected to oppose the move and is focusing its attention on the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan, which the cabinet approved on Thursday. (Economic Times) * India's cabinet on Thursday allowed state-run gas-firm GAIL (India) Ltd to sign a gas purchase agreement with Turkmenistan's national oil firm, for supplies from a planned multi-national pipeline, a government statement said. * Coal India has introduced a more flexible policy for resettling and rehabilitating people affected by its mining projects, the government said on Thursday. (Economic Times) * The Australian head of Adani Enterprises quit this week amid delays in getting approval for the Indian company's A$10.9 billion ($10.9 billion) coal and rail projects in Queensland. PROPERTY * Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of land in Mumbai from DLF, the country's largest listed real estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said. * Promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd are close to selling their 14-acre land in Bangalore to Godrej Properties, the realty arm of the Godrej group, for around 1 billion rupees, according to sources close to the talks. (Business Standard) IT * Wipro is likely to bag a contract worth 9.6 billion rupees from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to automate its maintenance management system. (Business Standard) TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone operator, on Thursday cut prices of its third-generation (3G) mobile data services by about 70 percent under some plans, a company statement showed. AUTOS * German auto major Volkswagen AG on Thursday said it had put on hold the proposed 20 billion rupee investment plan in India, as the VAT (value-added tax) refund issue with the Maharashtra government remained unresolved. (Business Standard) EARNINGS * Jaypee Infratech's Jan-March net profit rose 39.60 percent to 3.49 billion rupees from a year ago. * Mahindra Satyam posted a Jan-March net profit of 5.34 billion rupees vs a loss of 3.27 billion rupees in the same quarter last year. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low * Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)