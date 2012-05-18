* SBI shares gain 5 percent after Q4 earnings * BSE index recovers from earlier fall of up 1.6 pct * Outlook weak; BSE posts fourth consecutive weekly loss By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, May 18 India's main index recovered from its lowest intraday level since Jan. 9 to gain on Friday after stronger-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India relieved concerns about non-performing assets and credit growth in the lending sector. The earnings from India's biggest bank offset a day of continued global risk aversion that pummelled Asian shares, but were not enough to prevent the BSE index from posting its fourth consecutive weekly loss. Analysts said the gains on Friday would prove temporary, and that concerns about global markets, as well as about India's economic and fiscal challenges would soon dominate trade. Slowing policy reforms from the government have also been a key concern for investors, and have contributed to send the rupee to its third consecutive daily record low against the dollar on Friday. "Changes on policy front are required and I don't expect that to happen ... and therefore markets may go to December lows because of deteriorating macro conditions" said Sandeep Bharadwaj, head India Equities at brokerage Derivium Tradition. The 30-share BSE index gained 0.5 percent to 16,152.75 points, after earlier falling as much as 1.6 percent to four-month lows, and not far levels in December when Indian markets were also hit hard by global as well as domestic factors. India's main index fell 0.86 percent for the week. The 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent to end at 4891.45 points on Friday. SBI rose 5 percent and was among the day's big gainers after it reported net profit surged to 40.50 billion rupees ($738 million) for the January-March quarter from a small profit a year earlier. Analysts were particularly heartened after SBI set aside 28.4 billion rupees for bad loans in the March quarter, nearly 13 percent less than in the same period a year earlier. SBI's gains pushed up other banks, with ICICI Bank , the country's biggest private lender, rose 2.3 percent. Shares of airlines surged as the steep falls in crude oil prices helped offset worries that a dropping rupee would raise the cost of fuel imports. Jet Airways rose 6.3 percent while Spicejet ended 8.7 percent higher. Mahindra Satyam gained 5.7 percent after reporting swinging to a better-than-expected profit of 5.34 billion rupees ($97.88 million) in Jan-March from a loss of 3.27 billion rupees in the same period last year. But some blue chips extended a rout, with shares in Tata Motors down 4.15 percent, on continued worries about global sales after it reported flat growth in April, shedding 12.64 percent for the week. India's auto shares are the biggest losers this week with the auto index down 5.6 percent, as a record low rupee is seen raising the cost of imports, royalty payments. Maruti Suzuki fell 3.2 percent. Power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 2.6 percent, having hit on Friday its lowest since October 2008, while non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries lost 0.8 percent, having earlier hit its lowest since September 2009. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro at 4 month low as crisis spins * Oil hits 2012 low on eurozone turmoil * Euro zone fears hit global shares * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)