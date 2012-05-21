MUMBAI, May 21
GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, but MSCI Asia
ex-Japan rose 0.44 percent. Traders said the
outcome of the G-8 meeting was encouraging and markets may be
due for technical rebound. nL4E8GL19D
* Asian markets recovered some ground on Monday after heavy
losses last week, but investors remained wary about the euro
zone despite G8 world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the
monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by
Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for
the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood
in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India central bank deputy governor Subir Gokarn speaks in
Mumbai.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EARNINGS
* Tata Steel forecast improving global demand in
spite of European woes, as the world's No.7 steelmaker reported
a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit after being
squeezed by weak prices, lower volume and higher input costs.
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Reliance Industries is seeking a $1 billion
five-year loan for capital expenditure, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported on Friday, citing sources with
knowledge of the situation.
* Suzlon Energy is seeking up to 45 more days from
bondholders to repay foreign currency bonds maturing in June
while it works on raising as much as $300 million in loans.
* Coal India has decided to exit from
International Coal Ventures Ltd, a special purpose vehicle
formed to acquire mines abroad, a move that may hit the
country's efforts to buy overseas reserves. (Economic Times)
* The power ministry is believed to be in the process of
collecting information to evaluate the performance of Chinese
and other imported equipment that are being used at various
power plants. (Economic Times)
* Public sector trading giant MMTC has inked pacts
with Japanese and South Korean steel companies including Posco
, to supply 2.8 MT of iron ore annually for a period
of three years. (Economic Times)
* Odisha chief minister has opposed certain provisions of
the proposed Mines and Mineral (Regulation and Development) Bill
2011, saying they infringe on the states' powers. (Economic
Times)
* Discussions between British Gas (BG) and a consortium led
by Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) over the sale of a stake
Gujarat Gas Corp Ltd are still on, with BG getting an offer
13-15 percent lower than its expectations. (Business Standard)
* Solar cell maker Moser Baer plans to restructure
18 billion rupees of its term debt as the company looks to
strengthen its ability to leverage opportunities in the growing
sector. (Business Standard)
FINANCIAL
* Bank chiefs will meet in Mumbai today to draw up
guidelines to prevent incompetent and unscrupulous promoters
from exploiting the debt restructuring mechanism. (Economic
Times)
* The finance ministry has ruled out any more follow-on
offers of state-run companies, saying it will instead rely on
institutional placement or offer for sale to meet its 300
billion rupees disinvestment target for the current fiscal year.
(Economic Times)
* SEBI Chairman U K Sinha on Saturday said the capital
markets regulator had asked the government to allow investments
in mutual funds to be made eligible for tax exemptions under the
Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme (RGESS), announced in this
year's budget. (Business Standard)
* The additional capital requirements of public sector banks
under Basel-III norms may be limited to 3 trillion rupees in
line with earlier projections by the government. A committee of
leading state-run banks is likely to submit this week its report
on banks' requirements. (Business Standard)
* With "profitable growth" replacing "expansion drive" as
the buzzword in the sector, the country's top private life
insurers have significantly reduced branches and employees over
the last couple of years to cut costs and improve efficiency.
(Business Standard)
RETAIL
* A review of retail prices of everyday food items in Mumbai
shows that several of them have almost doubled over the last
four years. (Times of India)
* Aero Group, makers of Woodland brand of footwear and
apparel, is in talks for its first overseas acquisition and may
induct a strategic partner for its international operations.
(Economic Times)
* India's diversified Aditya Birla Group will buy a 27.5
percent stake in unlisted media group Living Media India Ltd,
which publishes the popular India Today magazine, for an
undisclosed sum.
* Speciality Restaurants' $34 million initial public offer
received bids for about two-and-a-half times the number of
shares on offer on the last day of the sale, exchange data
showed on Friday.
* HT Media Jan-March net profit fell 58.5 percent
to 219.9 million rupees from a year ago.
AIRLINES / AUTOS
* The government plans to make it mandatory for airlines to
operate feeder flights into big cities from nearby places. Such
a move would make it mandatory for all scheduled carriers to
have small turboprop aircraft in their fleet. (Times of India)
Five months after its accounts were frozen for non-payment
of taxes and duties, crisis-ridden Air India has piled up about
4.5 billion rupees of dues but has promised to clear it as soon
as it gets capital infusion from the government. (Times of
India)
* Fiat India, which recently called off distribution
alliance with Tata Motors, is bullish on its prospects in the
country, saying that within 12-18 months it will be able to
stand on its own with around 100 exclusive sales and service
centres in place. (Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* Reliance Industries' Infotel Broadband plans to roll out
its 4G network in partnership with Himachal Futuristic
Communications Ltd (HFCL). (Economic Times)
* Augere Wireless, a company backed by France Telecom and
private equity funds, is set to sell its 4G spectrum in two
states and quit India, as regulatory uncertainty has forced its
investors to hang up on the country. (Economic Times)
PHARMACEUTICALS
* Ranbaxy Laboratories plans to re-launch its
former flagship skincare brand Sotret in the U.S. through a
marketing partnership with a Canadian firm Cipher
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Economic Times)
* Glenmark has chosen a strategy to capture niche
segments with limited competition, such as dermatology and oral
contraceptives, in the U.S., the world's largest drug market.
(Business Standard)
IT
Ramco Systems is getting ready to take its
on-demand ERP (enterprise resource planning) software to the
global market, after seeing huge demand for the model in India.
(Business Standard)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch
* G8 fails to inspire euro, risk curencies
* Oil slips, posts 3rd weekly loss
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)