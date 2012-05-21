MUMBAI May 21 Indian shares edged higher,
paring earlier stronger gains, as consumer good stocks fell to
profit-taking and as the rupee approached its latest record low
against the dollar, though State Bank of India rallied for a
second session.
India's NSE consumer goods sub-index fell 1.4
percent, led by 1-2 percent declines in heavyweight members such
as ITC and Hindustan Unilever.
However, State Bank of India extended a rally,
gaining 3.3 percent after posting on Friday
stronger-than-expected earnings.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended
up 0.2 percent at 16,183.26 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.3 percent to
4,906.05 points.
