MUMBAI May 21 Indian shares edged higher, paring earlier stronger gains, as consumer good stocks fell to profit-taking and as the rupee approached its latest record low against the dollar, though State Bank of India rallied for a second session.

India's NSE consumer goods sub-index fell 1.4 percent, led by 1-2 percent declines in heavyweight members such as ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

However, State Bank of India extended a rally, gaining 3.3 percent after posting on Friday stronger-than-expected earnings.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 0.2 percent at 16,183.26 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.3 percent to 4,906.05 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)