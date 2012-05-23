GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange down 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan fell 1.7 percent. Traders eye more
measures on the rupee from RBI as well as the EU summit.
* Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh
measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead
of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece
would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets.
* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility
late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy
shares offsetting strength in financials.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve bank of India's board meets in Mussorie. This is a
two-day meeting, where the Governor will meet the state's Chief
Minister, industrialists, bankers.
On Thursday the central bank's board meeting begins early in
the morning and will conclude with a news briefing late
afternoon. (0230 GMT)
* Tech Mahindra, the Mahindra and Mahindra company
that provides IT outsourcing services to telecom utilities, will
report March quarter results after markets. (1130 GMT)
* Bharat Heavy Electricals to report its audited
Jan-March results.
* Other Jan-March earnings: Rural Electricity Corporation
, Canara Bank, Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals, Tata Global Beverages,
Chennai Petroleum Corporation, JB Chemicals and
Pharmaceuticals, Subex and Jyothy
Laboratories.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EARNINGS
* India's Tata Communications reported a wider
fourth-quarter consolidated loss, hit by higher costs and
dragged by its South African unit, keeping the international
telecoms carrier in the red for the third straight year.
* Container Corporation of India Jan-March net
profit fell 8.1 percent to 2.27 billion rupees from a year ago.
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Reliance Industries and partners BP and
Canada's Niko Resources have abandoned the D4 oil and
gas block off India's east coast, Niko said, underlining the
production problems in the region.
* Reliance Industries has been formally directed by the oil
ministry's technical arm in 2006 to build an even bigger
infrastructure despite uncertainty about output (Economic Times)
* Reliance Industries will boost refining margins by $3 a
barrel in three to four years from it $4-billion investment to
build one of the world's largest gasification projects, industry
sources said. (Economic Times)
* The government's support for new investments in urea will
be diluted to only brown field expansions due to the relentless
rise in the price of natural gas in the world market. (Financial
Express)
* The coal ministry may soften its stance towards The
Children's Investment Fund (TIC) to prevent the investment fund
from resorting to arbitration under bilateral treaties in its
standoff with Coal India <Coal. ns>. (Financial Express)
* Losses in the power sector are accumulating as states
continue to follow a cautious and staggered approach on tariff
hikes despite the hefty increase in electricity purchase costs
in recent years. (Financial Express)
* Steel Authority of India Ltd <Sail. ns> plans to raise at
least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.48 million) via the sale of
10-year structured bonds at 9.30 percent, two sources involved
in the deal said on Tuesday.
* Power Finance Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it
aims to raise $250 million via on overseas loan.
TELECOMS
* Vodafone Chief Executive Victorious Cola ramped up
the rhetoric in his fight with the Indian government on Tuesday,
accusing the country of deterring foreign investment but saying
that he would not walk away.
* Idea Cellular Ltd <Idea. ns> cut 3G Mobile data prices by
up to 70 percent.
* The industry body representing GSM-based operators and PSC
on Tuesday said that tariffs would go up by as much 90 paisley
per minute in cities, and by 29-34 paisley in the rest of the
country, if the government were to accept Trait's proposal to
raise 2G spectrum prices. (Economic Times)
* The Department of Telecom (Do) will seek a rejection of
sector regulator Trait's proposal to reduce the reserve price of
airwaves for COMA operators. (Economic Times)
* The Department of Telecommunications (Do) feels the
bilateral pacts invoked by three foreign telecom investors on
the recent cancellation of their licenses can't apply to these
cases. (Business Standard)
FINANCIAL
* Blackstone is in talks with real estate developer Unitech
to buy its two special economic zones in Gurgaon and
Noida and an IT park in Kolkata in a deal worth over 30 billion
rupees. (Economic Times)
A senior executive at Unitech confirmed to ET the
developments, but both Blackstone and Unitech declined to
comment.
* Warburg Pincus along with existing investors have
pumped $32 million in fresh funds into Indian online classifieds
firm Quikr.
* Forum Synergies, an Indian private equity fund, is in
advanced talks to raise an additional $50 million and is
negotiating with Spanish investors for the funding. (Economic
Times)
AIRLINES
* Jet Airway s, has decided to terminate contracts
of 72 of its high-cost expatriate pilots. (Economic Times)
* The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimates in
an annual report that India's airline industry may end up
collectively losing up to $1.4 billion.
The report adds Jet Airways may place an order for almost
100 narrow body aircraft this fiscal "to meet both replacement
and growth requirements". (Times of India)
* The government has allowed Go Airlines to import fuel
directly without sourcing it through state-owned Indian
Oil, which will help the company save on hefty local
taxes. (Economic Times)
AUTOS
* Fiat SpA, which recently split with its
distribution partner in India, is open to bringing all of its
vehicle brands to the country, said a senior executive who will
soon take charge of the Italian company's India operations.
* Ford India has expanded its diesel engine production
capacity at the company's Maraimalainagar plant, near Chennai,
said its managing director. The company has invested $72 million
to raise capacity to 340,000 units from 250,000 previously.
(Business Line)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)