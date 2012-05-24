MUMBAI May 24 India's main index rose 1.8 percent on Thursday, its biggest single day gain since March 30, after the steep hike in petrol prices sparked hopes of similar hikes in other fuels, pushing up energy stocks such as ONGC.

An Indian government committee headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene prices, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation rose 6.1 percent ahead of the crucial meeting.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.84 percent to 16,242.23 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.77 percent to 4,921.40 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)