GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged down 0.4 percent. * Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings. FACTORS TO WATCH * ITC reports its fourth quarter results on Friday. The company, whose largest shareholder is British American Tobacco Plc, is expected to report a 23 percent rise in net profit to 15.7 billion rupees. * Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind manufacturer, will report its Jan-March results. Analysts expect net profit to fall more than 80 percent for Suzlon, which is struggling to raise funds to repay foreign currency bonds maturing next month. (1130 GMT) * Other Jan-March earnings: Bharat Petroleum Corporation , Reliance Infrastructure, Crompton Greaves , Sun TV, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation. * India's foreign reserves data (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS * Novelis, the U.S. unit of India's largest aluminum producer HindalCo Industries Ltd, posted a quarterly loss, hurt by lower average aluminum prices and sales. * Jet Airways posted a fifth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as the leading Indian carrier continued to bear the brunt of high fuel costs and intense competition. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Indian government came under intense pressure on Thursday from within the ruling coalition and protesters to roll back the steepest petrol price hike in the country's history, less than 24 hours after it took the unpopular decision cheered by investors. * State-run oil companies on Thursday indicated they could reduce petrol prices by the end of the month if the rupee and international oil prices held steady. (Times of India) * Fuel-starved power projects could get easier access to duty-free gas from overseas with the government planning to extend custom duty waiver to re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). (Financial Express) * Lenders led by Power Finance Corporation will classify loans of 24 billion rupees to the Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation as non-performing assets. (Economic Times) * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp (REC) will raise 300 billion rupees in the current financial year through a mix of financial instruments, including tax-free bonds and foreign convertible bonds. The company plans to raise $1 billion in foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and $750 million in external commercial borrowing. (Economic Times) * Jaiprakash Associates has decided to repay about $550 million of foreign currency convertible bonds ahead of their September maturity. (Economic Times) * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd confirmed it will cut crude imports from Iran this fiscal year to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), as Asian buyers hope for a waiver from tighter looming Western sanctions on Tehran. TELECOMS * India's Telecom Commission wants a higher number of slots to be auctioned in an upcoming sale of second generation (2G) radio airwaves than that proposed by the sector regulator, in what could provide some respite to carriers protesting regulatory recommendations. * Industry body Assocham has told the telecoms ministry and regulator that 141 licenses granted in 2008 need to be cancelled as per the Supreme Court's February 2 order, and not 122 as was interpreted by the industry and the government earlier. (Economic Times) FINANCIAL * The government will have to consider diluting its shareholding in public sector banks to fund ambitious plans of spending at least $1 trillion on infrastructure over the next five years, an expert panel set up by the Planning Commission has suggested. (Economic Times) * The RBI on Thursday threatened exporters and banks with penal action if they were found to have violated its instructions on converting dollar funds into the domestic currency. (Business Standard) * L&T Infrastructure Development Projects is in talks with private-equity investors including Temasek Holdings to raise $250 million to $300 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. PHARMA * Commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma is recommending that the weighted average price of all drug brands that have more than 5 percent market share in a particular therapeutic segment should be fixed as the ceiling price of that particular drug. (Financial Express) * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell its generic version of Astelin, used in treating nasal allergies. (Business Standard) * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to enter the final stage of clinical trials for its new drug, Revamilast, across several countries this year. (Business Standard) RETAIL Malaysia-based private equity Navis Capital Partners has taken complete control of homegrown fast food chain Nirula's after buying out its co-owner Samir Kuckreja's stake. (Economic Times) AUTOS * Mahindra & Mahindra is finding it tough to exorcise the ghosts of failed Chinese ownership at its South Korean car unit Ssangyong as it looks to push the brand into China's auto market. PROPERTY * Land banks of many leading realty players have shrunk by as much as 50 per cent in the past three to four years, as they try to cut their mounting debts. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro wallows at 2-year lows on EU jitters * Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed * Foreign institutional investor flows