MUMBAI May 25 India's main stock index ended
flat on Friday, as state-controlled oil companies fell on fears
this week's petrol price hike would be partially rolled back,
casting doubts about a potential increase in other fuels such as
diesel.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent for the week,
snapping four consecutive weeks of losses, as investors saw the
recent sharp sell-down as overdone, but the outlook remains
deeply cautious.
Indian shares are still down 6.4 percent so far in May,
as the Greek and the euro zone woes and fears about policy
paralysis and fiscal challenges at home have hit markets and
sent the rupee to a string of record lows against the
dollar.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 3.87 billion rupees so
far this month.
"Rupee has been an annoying factor for the foreign
investors. Until it stabilizes, people will not commit any
money," said Jigar Shah, senior vice president at Kim Eng
Securities
"The outcome of Greece is also uncertain as of now. Overall,
there are far more irritants for the markets investors," he
added, "even though the markets are not expensive and oversold,"
India's main 30-share BSE index ended flat at
16,217.82 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index
also ended flat at 4,920.40 points.
Few analysts see any short-term catalysts for Indian markets
unless global risk aversion wanes in the euro zone or the
government announces major fiscal consolidation measures, both
of which are seen as unlikely in the short-term.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
cut their fiscal 2012-13 growth forecasts for India on Friday,
with Goldman citing policy inaction as one of its key
reasons.
Investors had initially cheered the government's
announcement on Wednesday to allow state oil companies to raise
petrol prices, seeing it as a small gesture towards fiscal
consolidation.
However, that optimism dissipated after the government
appeared to backtrack amid intense political pressure, leading
to expectations the petrol price hike would be rolled back.
Oil stocks Hindustan Petroleum Corporation fell
2.1 percent, while Indian Oil Corporation fell 1.6
percent.
Among other decliners ITC fell 0.6 percent as some
investors thought Jan-March profits adjusted for other income
came in slightly below their estimates, despite net profit
beating expectations. [ I D:nL4E8GO807]
Auto stocks extended recent falls with Maruti Suzuki India
and Mahindra & Mahindra ending down 2.2
percent each as analysts expect sales to be hit after the steep
petrol price hike.
However, among gainers, steel companies rose on speculation
the government would meet with them on June 1 to discuss an
increase in long steel products.
Shares in Tata Steel rose 2.5 percent, while JSW
Steel gained 2 percent.
Telecom stocks rose after a government commission said it
wants more spectrum to be auctioned, which could help some
companies increase their market share.
Bharti Airtel rose 0.4 percent, extending
Thursday's 5.6 percent gain after it signed a pact to buy a 49
percent stake in Qualcomm Inc's fourth-generation (4G)
Indian broadband venture.
Voltas, an air conditioning and engineering
services provider, surged 12 percent a day after the company
said it swung to a 1.04 billion net profit in the latest quarter
from a 1.15 billion loss a year ago.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro off near 2-yr lows, but seen struggling
* Brent crude gains, outlook still negative
* EU worries keep euro near 2-yr lows, shares up
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong...
Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India.......
China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP
bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US
bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)