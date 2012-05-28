GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged up 0.5 percent. * Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and calmed fears of a disorderly exit from the euro bloc. * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. FACTORS TO WATCH * State-run Indian Oil Corp expected to post higher profits for the March quarter due to lower share of fuel subsidies but outlook remains uncertain due to lack of clarity on the subsidy policy, among other factors. (1130 GMT) * State-run Coal India expected to report higher profit in the January-March quarter as it benefits from price increases implemented in March last year. (1200 GMT) * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a Bank of India event on Monday evening. (1230 GMT) * Other Jan-March Earnings: Bharat Forge, Britannia Industries, Indian Hotels Company, Motherson Sumi Systems, Neyveli Lignite Corporation , NMDC, Oil India, Engineers India . INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, reported its fiscal fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled on sharply lower costs, in what is its first profit rise in 11 quarters. * NHPC's Jan-March net profit rose 26 percent to 8.02 billion rupees from a year earlier. * Redington's Jan-March net profit rose 33.94 percent to 1.02 billion rupees from a year earlier. (Reuters) * Sun TV's Jan-March net fell 23.56 percent to 1.59 billion rupees from a year ago. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's capital market regulator said it would not settle serious cases, such as insider trading and unfair trade practices, through the use of consent orders - a mechanism that avoids lengthy legal proceedings. * The Securities and Exchange Board of India is planning to make clarifications in the Qualified Foreign Investor framework that will enable non-resident Indians to make investments, according to people familiar with the development. (Business Standard) * Mauritius, the tax haven which continues to enjoy a special double taxation avoidance tax treaty with India, has been the largest source of foreign investment in India - not only in terms of FDI, but in portfolio investments as well. (Financial Express) * The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is yet to receive all the required data to compile India's gross domestic product data for 2011-12, though barely four days remain to do so. (Business Standard) TELECOMS * India's Telecom Commission will ask the sector regulator to analyse the potential impact of a proposed airwaves auction base price that is seen as too high and has drawn protests from carriers. * Bharti Airtel said on Sunday it would roll out 3G services in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans to invest $100 million in the central African country. * All licences pertaining to broadcasting services like DTH, FM radio, television channels, cable services and IPTV will continue to be allocated as composite licences. (Financial Express) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's coalition government opened the way for a partial rollback of the steepest petrol hike in the country's history after two days of street protests and dissent from within its own ranks over the unpopular measure. * India's Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a 9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25 million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal over 10 years from the company's Australian mines. * Suzlon Energy plans to raise $100 million to $200 million by selling some "non-critical" assets this fiscal year to pare its $2 billion debt, a senior official said, after the wind turbine maker posted loss for the third year in a row. * A government committee will review terms of the contract that oil & gas companies sign with the government, after a controversy between Reliance Industries and the oil ministry over declining KG-D6 output highlighted the need for a change in the clauses. (Economic Times) * Having slapped an arbitration notice on the government for not allowing it to recover $1.5 billion of investments in the Krishna-Godavrai basin, Reliance Industries has proposed to submit a new plan that envisages an integrated development approach for the entire D-6 block. (Economic Times) * Despite being locked in a legal dispute with the petroleum ministry over cost recovery issues stemming from its D6 block in the Krishna Godavri basin, Reliance Industries Ltd is hopeful the ministry will treat the legal dispute as a separate matter and grant approvals required to resume production in the block. (Economic Times) * Reliance Industries (RIL) has approached the Bombay High Court, urging that it be allowed to settle insider trading allegations after India's capital market regulator said it would not settle serious cases, such as insider trading and unfair trade practices, through the use of consent orders. (Economic Times) * Jindal Steel and Power's $2.1-billion investment plan in Bolivia is likely over as the company has said it is "not hopeful of continuing" with the project. (Times of India) * Lanco Infratech is selling its roads business and is facing headwinds in securing the right price for its power business as state electricity boards fail to pay up, and fuel remains scarce. (Economic Times) * International Coal Venture Ltd, a consortium of five state-owned steel and power companies, is in talks with New Zealand-based coal producer, Solid Energy, for potential coking coal blocks they can develop together, sources closed to the development said. (Economic Times) * The power ministry has issued a directive to all state governments and other central and state utilities asking them not to propose any new gas-based power project at least until the end of fiscal 2015. (Financial Express) * Industry body CII today asked the government to move swiftly to rationalise the prices of petroleum products such as diesel and cooking oil. (Financial Express) * Most states now levy greater tax on petrol than the central government, without having to share the subsidy burden. (Business Standard) * State-run NHPC Ltd along wi th the Bhutan government expects to soon finalise details of a joint venture company, to be set up for developing 770-Mw Chamkharchhu-1 hydro power project in the neighbouring nation. (Business Standard) * The road ministry has turned down the Prime Minister's Office's proposal of awarding 15,300 kilometer of road projects in the current fiscal, which is almost double of the planned target. (Economic Times) IT * The Central Board of Direct Taxes, an arm of the finance ministry, has asked tax offices in cities where software firms are based to share their views and details on tax notices served on these companies. The board may come out with a clarification that is expected to soften the tax blow on many software companies, including some of the big names in the Indian IT industry. (Economic Times) AUTO * Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has begun a feasibility study to manufacture its vehicles in India. (Economic Times) * Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with U.S.-based Travelers Group to enter the fast-growing 400 billion rupees general insurance business, people close to the development said. (Economic Times) * German luxury car maker Audi today said it is looking at over 45 per cent sales growth this year in India and is introducing its global customer-oriented programme, Audi CarLife-Advance, as part of the plan. (Financial Express) PHARMA * The drug price regulator may allow pharma companies to raise their margins in packaging cost of medicines. (Business Standard) RETAIL * International cash and carry chains in the retail sector want to expand through the year in India, despite the economic slowdown and dip in foreign investor confidence. (Business Standard) * Luxury hotel chain The Lalit will invest 12 billion rupees to expand its business in the next three years, which also includes entering the mid-level segment. (Times of India) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)