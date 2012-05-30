GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged down 1.6 percent. * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus steps. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Mahindra & Mahindra, the country's biggest utility vehicles manufacturer, releases its results for the quarter to March, looking to avoid a third straight fall in profits as it struggles with high commodity prices and a weakening rupee. * DLF, India's No 1. developer, is expected to announce a drop in quarterly profit as the company is dragged down by high debt of about $4.2 billion and slow house. * India's state-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd to details its fourth quarter result. * Debt-laden Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines and low-cost carrier Spicejet report quarterly results on Wednesday. This will be the first result declaration by Kingfisher Airlines after it ran into severe trouble and was forced to suspend international operations and curtail its schedule by more than half. * India's top salt and soda ash maker Tata Chemicals will hold a press conference to announce Q4 and FY12 results. (1030 GMT) * Speciality Restaurants will list in Indian markets after raising $34 million in an IPO. * India's money supply data (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS Chinese demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover models propelled fourth-quarter net profit at Tata Motors', capping a bumper year for the Indian automaker, which reported a rise in net profit to 135 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) for the year to March 31 from 92.7 billion the previous year. * India's state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp's net profit more than doubled to 56.44 billion rupees in the March-quarter from 27.91 billion rupees a year ago, as the company benefited from higher crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. (Reuters) * Sun Pharma said Jan-March net profit rose 85.1 percent to 8.2 billion rupees from a year earlier. * HPCL Jan-March net profit rose more than four-fold to 46.31 billion rupees from a year ago. * Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the country's largest domestic steel producer, is optimistic about demand prospects after beating market estimates with a 3 percent rise in quarterly profit. * Shree Renuka Sugars Jan-March net profit fell81.16 percent to 55 million rupees from a year ago. * Jindal Stainless Jan-March net profit fell 71.7 percent to 185.5 million rupees from a year ago. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Indian state-fuel retailers could cut retail prices of gasoline by about two rupees a litre from next month if global oil prices and the rupee stabilise at current levels, said S.Roy Choudhury, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. * Essar Group may list their North American steel business with an initial public offering (IPO) in Canada, or mull other strategic options, as one of India's largest private conglomerates looks to pare debts. (Times of India) * The Competition Commission of India has approved Reliance Industries' proposal to buy stake in media entities Network18 and TV18 Broadcast. (Business Standard) * A group of government ministers meeting in New Delhi may approve a new proposal from the coal ministry to open up alternative coal blocks. (Financial Express) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Indian federal government's large borrowing could crowd out credit to the private sector, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet the chairmen and managing directors of state-run banks on June 12 to review their performance in the previous financial year and will also discuss the road map for the current financial year. (Business Standard) * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Tuesday he will step down should allegations of corruption against him and his cabinet over the allocation of coal blocks are proven. (Economic Times) * State Bank of India on Tuesday said it would reduce the proportion of net non-performing assets (NPAs) from 1.8 per cent to 1.62 per cent this financial year. (Business Standard) * State Bank of India plans to cut interest rates by 2 to 5 percentage points for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector. At present, the interest rates for these SMEs is in the 12-17 percent range. (Business Line) * Companies may now have to inform shareholders about the policies taken by them to tackle corruption. They may also have to inform shareholders of how many complaints they receive, as well as how many they resolve. That's part of the framework a government committee, constituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has submitted in its report on implementing business responsibility norms. (Business Standard) * Flagging the risks of fiscal slippage and liquidity squeeze, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said state governments must exercise more discipline in spending and improve coordination in their market borrowing. (Business Standard) * The fact that Delhi continues to be a revenue-surplus state would help the city government reduce its fiscal deficit by around 18 per cent in 2012-13 over the previous financial year, despite a jump in capital expenditure. (Business Standard) * The number of corporate loans referred to the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) cell in April was the highest in any month since the cell was set up in 2001, according to senior officials. (Financial Express) * The government will direct banks to recast 350 billion rupees in loans to the textile industry. (Mint) AUTO *Auto makers are planning yet another price hike, the third this year, to offset rising input costs pressures and a devaluating rupee. (Economic Times) * Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor is looking to scale up research and development (R&D) operations in India, with an aim to designing the country's cheapest motorcycle indigenously and shoring up volumes in the domestic market. (Business Standard) RETAIL * Hindustan Unilever Ltd is contemplating integrating its food services business, Unilever Food Solutions (UFS), with its Out of Home arm to help create new opportunities for its packaged food brands like Knorr and Kissan. (Economic Times) TELECOMS * The government will review its policy of issuing 20-year telecom licences because of rapid changes in technology, market size and valuations, which can set up the prospect of underpricing scarce airwaves. (Times of India) AIRLINES * State-owned Air India will not take delivery of any Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co until the two parties agree on a compensation package for a delay, India's civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro hits fresh 2-year low * Brent below $107, heading for worst month in 2 yrs * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)