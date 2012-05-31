GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.8 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged down 1.4 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that more countries in the euro zone will be hit hard by the region's debt crisis. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's main opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left will hold separate street protests against the rise in petrol prices, recently announced by the Congress-led government. * Indian state-run fuel retailers will announce a cut in petrol prices to be applicable from Monday amid protest by opposition parties, which have called a nation-wide strike. * India's annual economic growth probably held steady in the January-March quarter at 6.1 percent and the global economic slowdown, government policy paralysis and a record low currency suggest little chance of a pick up in the current quarter. * Fiscal deficit data for April 2011-March 2012. * Infrastructure output for April. (0730 GMT) * Telenor India presser on airwave auctions. (0700 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS * DLF, plans to focus on building luxury homes and continue selling non-core assets to reduce debt, the company said late on Wednesday as it announced a 39 percent drop in net fourth-quarter profit. * State-run gas utility GAIL India plans to spend around 75 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) this financial year on expanding its pipeline network to meet rising demand for gas, it said on Wednesday, as it reported a drop in quarterly profit. * Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest utility vehicles maker, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by an exceptional gain and strong volume growth in the face of rising input costs. (Reuters) * Indian low-cost carrier Spicejet said on Wednesday net loss for January-March quarter widened more than four-fold to 2.49 billion rupees ($44.61 million), as fuel and airport charges swelled in the country's fiercely competitive market. * BGR Energy Jan-March net profit fell 31.7 percent to 671.7 million rupees from a year ago. * Berger Paints India Jan-March net profit rose 31.6 percent to 446 million rupees from a year ago. * Aban Offshore Jan-March net profit fell 46.9 percent to 805.3 million rupees from a year ago. * Jindal Saw Jan-March net profit fell 36.25 percent to 511.2 million rupees from a year ago. * Radico Khaitan Jan-March net profit fell 74.35 percent to 44.7 million rupees from a year earlier. * Godrej Industries Jan-March net profit 60.72 percent to 427.2 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Omaxe Jan-March net profit rose 103.34 percent to 237.3 million rupees from a year earlier. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government is removing roadblocks to coal mining and taking the first step to relax scrutiny of corporate expenditure on oil and gas fields. (Economic Times) * Oil & Natural Gas Corp plans to focus on shale and deepwater areas to double production and triple profit by 2030 as it competes with China to acquire assets globally. (Economic Times) * State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India plans to invest 200 billion rupees ($3.58 billion) in 2012/13 to expand its capacity, Chairman R.N. Nayak told reporters on Wednesday. * National Aluminium Co on Wednesday said it has sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $166 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a South Korean trader. TELECOMS * Bharti SoftBank Holdings has bought a 49 percent equity stake in a Gurgaon-based mobile start-up providing location based services. (Times of India) * Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest telecoms carrier by subscribers, on Wednesday named Gurdeep Singh as the chief executive of its mobile services business. INDUSTRIAL * GVK, a diversified Indian infrastructure player, has received environmental clearance for the Alpha Coal and Rail Project in Queensland, Australia. (Financial Express) * India's Essar Ports said on Wednesday Belgium's Port of Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees ($31.35 million) into the company, as it looks to expand in the country. * The Reserve Bank of India has allowed infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) to have a risk weight of 50 percent on bonds that cover their public-private partnerships as well as commercial operation date projects. * GMR Highways, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, has raised 3.75 billion rupees ($67.19 million) in two-year bonds, paying a coupon of 12.35 percent semi-annually, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India aims to raise 90 billion to 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion to $1.8 billion) in 2012/13 through sale of local bonds, R.T. Agarwal, director-finance, told reporters on Wednesday. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro falls on worries Spain needs external help * Oil hits 7-month low on risk aversion * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)