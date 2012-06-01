(Corrects BSE closing index, and percentage moves for Indraprastha Gas and GAIL) * Indian shares fall on India, global econ fears * Auto makers hit by lacklustre May sales * Software service exporters hit by U.S., Europe worries By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, June 1 India's benchmark index fell 1.6 percent on Friday to post its biggest fall since May 16 as b lue chips such as Reliance Industries w e re hit by rising worries about India's slowing economy at a time of worsening global risk aversion. The falls on Friday tracked weaker global shares after surveys showed Chinese factory output barely growing and powerful European manufacturing countries falling deeper into malaise. The data came ahead of the key U.S. jobs figures later on Friday. Traders expect more volatility in June, with key events scheduled, such as inflation data and a key Reserve Bank of India meeting on June 18 that some analysts say could deliver an interest rate cut. Globally, Spanish banking woes and new Greek elections will be among the factors that could keep risk assets under pressure, analysts said. Foreign investors have sold a net 1.83 billion Indian rupees ($32.59 million) as of Thursday this week, a ccording to provisional exchange data. "It's very hard to see a recovery in markets in the near term as problems in Europe are exacerbating. A favorable verdict in Greece elections may change the sentiments though." Paras Adenwala, managing director, Capital Portfolio Advisors India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.56 percent to close at 15,965 points on Friday, falling by the exact same percentage amount for the week, and marking its fifth weekly fall in six. The broader 50-share NSE index declined 1.68 percent to 4,841.60 points. "Trend would remain down. There might be a spurt on rate cuts," Adenwala said, adding that fear is offsetting stock valuations that are becoming quite attractive. The BSE index fell for a third consecutive session on Friday, still reeling after the country on Thursday posted 5.3 percent growth in the January-March quarter, its weakest growth in nine years. Blue chips, especially in the manufacturing sector, were especially badly hit, with Larsen & Toubro ending down 3.2 percent, bringing its fall to 4.5 percent in two sessions. Reliance Industries shares lost 2.88 percent. Indian software services exporters shares fell as the $100 billion domestic industry draws the majority of its revenues from the U.S and Europe. Infosys shares lost 1.65 percent, while Tata Consulting Services fell 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, auto makers fell after posting lacklustre sales in May, as an excise tax hike and rising fuel prices hit demand. Maruti Suzuki shares fell 2.3 percent after India's biggest car maker said passenger car sales fell 5.9 percent from a year earlier. Tata Motors shares fell 3.6 percent. India's third-biggest car maker has had a tough week, falling 15.8 percent over the past three sessions after posting disappointing quarterly operating performance on Tuesday. However, gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd surged 28.9 percent on TV reports that a New Delhi court had reversed a regulator's order asking IGL to tariffs in India's capital. The company confirmed the ruling in an exchange statement after the markets' close. The reported ruling sent other gas stocks higher, with GAIL ending up 2.8 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro hits 23-month low on Spain woes * Oil sinks below $100 on economy, demand worries * MARKETS-Investors stampede to safe govt debt * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS:For top Asian company news, double click on U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)