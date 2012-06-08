GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan lost 1 percent. * Asian shares edged lower on Friday, hurt by disappointment that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was in the offer, outweighing any positive effect from China rate cuts. * The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India will auction a new 10-year government bond that will replace the existing benchmark. This is the second new 10-year paper the central bank is auctioning in 7 months, after the existing one touched a large outstanding worth 830 billion rupees. (0930GMT) * Reliance Industries, Essar Oil's crude imports. * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty to attend the Skoch Summit.(0500GMT) * India's Commerce and Trade Minister Anand Sharma will be at an industry body seminar on Foreign Trade Policy. (0630GMT) * Kaushik Basu, chief economic adviser to the government of India, will deliver a commemorative lecture on trade and development at Export-Import Bank of India. (0230GMT) * RBI to release its weekly statistical supplement. (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH COMMODITIES/ENERGY * Suzlon Energy Ltd has signed an expression of interest to develop 2,500 MW of new wind power capacity between 2012-2017 with the government of Karnataka. The investment is worth 150 billion rupees. * Coal India is looking to meet its supply obligations by ramping up domestic production, as it seeks to rely on costlier imports. (Business Standard) here * Electricity demand has risen by up to a quarter in the past two months against the anticipated 10-15 percent rise, adding to the woes of utilities who were already struggling with a drop in supplies because of fuel shortages. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL / REGULATORY * Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah has joined hands with Baring Private Equity Asia to offer $800 million for Aegis, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm. (Times of India) here * A little over two months after it increased rates on fixed deposits, State Bank of India on Thursday reversed its stance and cut rates by 25 basis points to 7 percent. Sources in the bank said that the rate reduction was in anticipation of policy rates coming down in the short-term. (Times of India) here * The austerity measures announced by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee are likely to help the government save between 8-10 billion rupees, said a senior finance ministry official. The government has taken measures such as cutting down on the foreign travel of ministers and official delegations. The figure is based on preliminary estimates. (Economic Times) here * According to three independent sources, non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance has initiated talks with Biyani on a potential merger between Reliance General and Future Generali India Insurance Company. (Business Standard) here * A parliamentary panel has recommended to make it mandatory for companies above a particular turnover or net worth threshold to allocate two per cent of their net profit towards corporate social responsibility. (Business Standard) here * Starting in January companies will have to label food products that contain genetically modified ingredients with a "GM" tag. (Times of India) here INFRASTRUCTURE * Fraport AG, the world's second-largest airport operator, is weighing the option of selling its 10 percent stake in Delhi airport and has decided to shut its India operations this month, signalling its lack of confidence in the government's ability to push ahead with infrastructure development. (Economic Times) here * The government has yet to appoint a new chairman for National Highways Authority of India - the top post at the agency implementing the country's largest and the most visible highway projects. The agency has now been headless for over 17 months. (Times of India) here * By the end of this financial year, the civil aviation ministry will provide the policy support needed by airports and airlines to create hubs in India. But the airports would have to market themselves, bring in traffic, said a senior ministry official, who did not want to be identified. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Tata Teleservices has threatened to initiate legal action if the government asks existing mobile phone companies to pay the auction-determined price for all 2G airwaves they hold for the remaining period of their licenses. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Hindustan Unilever plans to extend its Lux soap brand into the deodorant segment. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Bajaj Auto is launching a new 200 cc version of sports bike Pulsar at an ex-showroom price of 84,096 rupees. (Economic Times) here * Chevrolet, Nissan, Ashok Leyland, Hyundai Motor and Force Motors plan to launch new multi-utility vehicles in the next few months. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * INOX Leisure board will meet on June 15 to consider a proposed merger with Fame India, Big Picture Hospitality Services and Headstrong Films. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro, Aussie deflated by Fed; China data looms * U.S. crude slips $2 on U.S. stimulus uncertainty * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs