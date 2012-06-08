MUMBAI, June 8 India's main stock index recovered from earlier falls to end at its highest close since May 7 on Friday as Larsen & Toubro surged as investors bet it would benefit from potential rate cuts and the government's push to boost infrastructure.

Other blue chips seen as under-valued also rose, with Reliance Industries gaining 1.2 percent.

Larsen & Toubro rose 2.7 percent.

India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.4 percent to 16,718.87 points after earlier falling as much as 1 percent.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent to 5,068.35 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)