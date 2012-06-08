UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
MUMBAI, June 8 India's main stock index recovered from earlier falls to end at its highest close since May 7 on Friday as Larsen & Toubro surged as investors bet it would benefit from potential rate cuts and the government's push to boost infrastructure.
Other blue chips seen as under-valued also rose, with Reliance Industries gaining 1.2 percent.
Larsen & Toubro rose 2.7 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.4 percent to 16,718.87 points after earlier falling as much as 1 percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent to 5,068.35 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close