* Banks, infrastructure stocks spark rally in Indian shares * Indian indexes end on Fri at their highest since May 7 * NSE index ends above 200-day moving average By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, June 8 India's main stock indexes recovered from earlier falls to post their biggest weekly gains of the year as Larsen & Toubro surged on expectations it would benefit from potential rate cuts and the government's push to boost infrastructure. Both indexes have gained every day this week to mark their longest winning streak since January, as banks have surged on strong hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates this month in a bid to boost faltering domestic growth. Infrastructure stocks have also been big gainers this week, helping push broader indexes to their highest closes since May 7, after the government promised this week to kickstart projects, starting with roads and airports. The twin hopes of government action and monetary stimulus have raised the hopes of investors, who have gone from selling on rallies to buying on declines after a tough month of May in which stocks slumped and the rupee fell to a record low against the dollar. "Government is now getting serious. With the growth story down, hopes are that some more steps will be taken soon," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities. India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.4 percent to end at 16,718.87 points after earlier falling as much as 1 percent. The SENSEX gained 4.7 percent for the week, for its biggest weekly gain since early December. The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent to 5,068.35 points, also advancing 4.7 percent for the week. The gains on Friday came despite rising worries about the global economy given the lack of clarity about potential U.S. monetary stimulus, worries China will post weak data on Saturday, and concerns about Spanish banking woes. Still, some domestic technical indicators are turning more positive, with the NSE index breaking above the 200-day moving average since May 3. Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro shares gained 2.7 percent on Friday, adding 15.4 percent for the week. L&T and engine maker Cummins India stand to particularly benefit from a government push toward infrastructure as well as potential rate cuts, Deutsche Bank said. However, Cummins India shares fell 0.3 percent lower. Among other infrastructure stocks, IVRCL rose 5.4 percent and Reliance Infra rose 4.2 percent on Friday. Other blue chips seen as under-valued also rose, with Reliance Industries gaining 1.2 percent. Banks fell on Friday on profit-taking but still posted strong weekly gains. ICICI Bank fell 0.1 percent, but still posted a 6.1 percent gain for the week, its biggest weekly gain since late January. However, software services exporters stocks fell on worries a weaker global economy would lead to reduced spending from corporations. Infosys fell 1.4 percent on Friday, ending the week with a gain of 1.3 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls vs dollar as Spain concerns mount * Oil tracks euro, stocks lower on economic worries * Shares, euro fall as Europe worries grow * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)