MUMBAI, July 19 India's main BSE index rose on Thursday to its highest close in a week as Reliance Industries rose a day before its quarterly earnings, while hopes for policy reforms boosted sectors expected to benefit such as airlines.

Reliance Industries rose 1.8 percent ahead of its April-June quarter earnings on Friday, helped after Nomura upgraded the stock to 'outperform', citing valuations and benefits from a weak currency.

However, Maruti Suzuki shares slumped 8.9 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since July 26, 2010, after halting production at a factory in north India because of labour unrest.

The 30-share BSE index rose 0.55 percent to 17,278.85 points, its highest close since July 11.

The 50-share NSE index rose 0.51 percent to end at 5,242.70 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)