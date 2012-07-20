GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan was flat. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data. * Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reliance Industries is set to report its third straight fall in quarterly profit on Friday. Margins for its main refining business are likely to slip to around $7 a barrel, and continued decline in volumes from its KG gas fields off India's east coast will contribute to the fall, but treasury income from a $14 billion cash pile will again hold up the bottom line. * Ultratech, India's No.1 cement maker and part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, is expected to report a 15 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter mainly after a delay in monsoons enabled construction work to continue longer, and due to a decline in the price of coal. (1030 GMT) * JSW Energy declares its quarterly result and holds an annual shareholders meeting. (0930 GMT) * Other earnings on Friday: Crompton Greaves, Hindustan Zinc, Asian Paints and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. * An Indian ministerial panel meets Friday morning to discuss the base price for an upcoming 2G mobile airwaves auction. (0600 GMT) * Subir Gokarn, deputy governor Reserve Bank of India and Prime Minister's economic adviser C Rangarajan will be speaking at Delhi School of Economics around 3.00 IST (10.30 GMT). * Reserve Bank of India to release the FX reserves data. (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The oil ministry is planning to increase diesel, kerosene and cooking gas prices as Brent crude has risen to a seven-week high above $107 and the government has a window of opportunity to take the politically-sensitive decision after the completion of the presidential election. (Economic Times) here * India's monsoon rains lost momentum again last week, falling nearly a fifth short of averages and raising the risk of a drought year in one of the world's leading producers of grains and sugar just as global prices hit record highs. * India's cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose 21 percent in duties on power equipment imported for large electricity generation projects, a minister told reporters. State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd as well as Larsen & Toubro and its joint venture partner, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are expected to benefit from the move. * Indian ministers said they had approved a long-delayed share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, paving the way for the government to offload up to 10.82 percent of the company. * Chevron Corp confirmed on Thursday its purchase of 80 percent of two blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan from Reliance Industries. * The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission on Thursday deferred its decision on requests from Tata Power and Adani Power to raise the rate of power supplied by their imported coal-based mega projects in Gujarat. (Business Standard) here * To expedite project implementation, the government on Thursday announced a single-window mechanism under the Cabinet secretary for review and issue of clearances associated with major projects. (Business Standard) here * The Forward Markets Commission is moving ahead on implementing the next phase of reforms in the commodity futures market. The commodity futures regulator has decided to sharpen its focus on increasing participants in the futures market and bring more participants, hedgers and farmers to the floor. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved spinning off surplus land held by telecoms carrier Tata Communications into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by the state, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni said. * The ministerial panel on spectrum may settle for a reserve price of 160-170 billion rupees, marginally short of the telecom regulator's 181 billion rupees suggestion, sources said. (Times of India) here * Reliance Industries is set to bid for 2G in the coming auction, a move that could bring more competition among the big telecom companies, according to officials. A RIL spokesperson refused to comment on the matter(Business Standard) here * Telecom companies have approached the Reserve Bank of India, seeking relaxation in external commercial borrowing norms. An industry association representing CDMA operators has written to the Department of Economic Affairs, saying telecom operators should be allowed to refinance the rupee loans they had secured to pay for 3G telecom spectrum with ECBs by extending the initial one-year window by another six months". (Business Standard) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata has come out in strong defence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying the architect of 1991 reforms should not be singled out for the country's current economic woes. (Times of India) here * Indian Overseas Bank would require 15 billion rupees infusion in the current fiscal year, its chairman and managing director M Narendra told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference on Thursday. (Times of India) here * The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering offering incentives to asset management companies that increase their reach beyond the top cities, said people familiar with the development. (Business Standard) here * The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks not to accept bulk deposits beyond 15 per cent of total deposits to improve asset-liability management, the Department of Financial Services Secretary, Mr D K Mittal, said on the sidelines of a conference.(Business Line) here AUTOS * Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Japan on Sunday to convince Suzuki Motor leadership to ramp up production at its Gujarat plant from the existing 250,000 cars every year. The visit would come after a deadly riot at a factory in India's state of Haryana halted production at Maruti Suzuki . (Business Standard) here INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE * IL&FS Investment Managers and Srei Infrastructure Finance are looking to tap investment opportunities in overseas markets, even as risk capital appetite for the Indian infrastructure sector plumbs to new lows. (Economic Times) here * Gayatri Projects is in talks with Jindal Power, the unlisted arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, for a possible stake sale in a power project jointly developed by NCC and Gayatri. The deal is valued around over 14 billion rupees, a person having direct knowledge of the transaction said. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has rejected a $367 million bid from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for the one-third stake of the Israeli company it does not already own. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories' reported slightly lower-than-expected quarterly net profit as price cuts in existing drugs negated strong sales from new product launches in its key North America market. PROPERTY * To reduce debt, DLF is set to sign a deal with Mumbai-based Lodha Developers for selling one of its showcase non-core assets - the 17-acre National Textile Corporation (NTC) land in Mumbai for an estimated 25-27 billion rupees, a source privy to the development told Business Standard. (Business Standard) here IT * For 18 months, as Infosys Ltd shares slumped from a record high, the only consistent "sell" rating on India's most widely held stock came from a 29-year-old analyst at an investment group little known outside the country.