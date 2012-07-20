GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.4
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
was flat.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from
technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus
outweighed weak economic data.
* Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised
for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S.
corporate earnings lifted the S&P.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reliance Industries is set to report its third
straight fall in quarterly profit on Friday.
Margins for its main refining business are likely to slip to
around $7 a barrel, and continued decline in volumes from its KG
gas fields off India's east coast will contribute to the fall,
but treasury income from a $14 billion cash pile will again hold
up the bottom line.
* Ultratech, India's No.1 cement maker and part of
the diversified Aditya Birla Group, is expected to report a 15
percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter mainly
after a delay in monsoons enabled construction work to continue
longer, and due to a decline in the price of coal. (1030 GMT)
* JSW Energy declares its quarterly result and
holds an annual shareholders meeting. (0930 GMT)
* Other earnings on Friday: Crompton Greaves,
Hindustan Zinc, Asian Paints and Zee
Entertainment Enterprises.
* An Indian ministerial panel meets Friday morning to
discuss the base price for an upcoming 2G mobile airwaves
auction. (0600 GMT)
* Subir Gokarn, deputy governor Reserve Bank of India and
Prime Minister's economic adviser C Rangarajan will be speaking
at Delhi School of Economics around 3.00 IST (10.30 GMT).
* Reserve Bank of India to release the FX reserves data.
(1130 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* The oil ministry is planning to increase diesel, kerosene
and cooking gas prices as Brent crude has risen to a seven-week
high above $107 and the government has a window of opportunity
to take the politically-sensitive decision after the completion
of the presidential election. (Economic Times)
* India's monsoon rains lost momentum again last week,
falling nearly a fifth short of averages and raising the risk of
a drought year in one of the world's leading producers of grains
and sugar just as global prices hit record highs.
* India's cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose
21 percent in duties on power equipment imported for large
electricity generation projects, a minister told reporters.
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd as well as
Larsen & Toubro and its joint venture partner, Japan's
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are expected to benefit
from the move.
* Indian ministers said they had approved a long-delayed
share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd,
paving the way for the government to offload up to 10.82 percent
of the company.
* Chevron Corp confirmed on Thursday its purchase of
80 percent of two blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan from Reliance
Industries.
* The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission on Thursday
deferred its decision on requests from Tata Power and
Adani Power to raise the rate of power supplied by
their imported coal-based mega projects in Gujarat. (Business
Standard)
* To expedite project implementation, the government on
Thursday announced a single-window mechanism under the Cabinet
secretary for review and issue of clearances associated with
major projects. (Business Standard)
* The Forward Markets Commission is moving ahead on
implementing the next phase of reforms in the commodity futures
market.
The commodity futures regulator has decided to sharpen its
focus on increasing participants in the futures market and bring
more participants, hedgers and farmers to the floor. (Business
Standard)
TELECOMS
* India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved spinning off
surplus land held by telecoms carrier Tata Communications
into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by
the state, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni
said.
* The ministerial panel on spectrum may settle for a reserve
price of 160-170 billion rupees, marginally short of the telecom
regulator's 181 billion rupees suggestion, sources said. (Times
of India)
* Reliance Industries is set to bid for 2G in the
coming auction, a move that could bring more competition among
the big telecom companies, according to officials.
A RIL spokesperson refused to comment on the
matter(Business Standard)
* Telecom companies have approached the Reserve Bank of
India, seeking relaxation in external commercial borrowing
norms.
An industry association representing CDMA operators has
written to the Department of Economic Affairs, saying telecom
operators should be allowed to refinance the rupee loans they
had secured to pay for 3G telecom spectrum with ECBs by
extending the initial one-year window by another six months".
(Business Standard)
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata has come out in strong
defence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying the architect
of 1991 reforms should not be singled out for the country's
current economic woes. (Times of India)
* Indian Overseas Bank would require 15 billion
rupees infusion in the current fiscal year, its chairman and
managing director M Narendra told reporters on the sidelines of
a banking conference on Thursday. (Times of India)
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering
offering incentives to asset management companies that increase
their reach beyond the top cities, said people familiar with the
development. (Business Standard)
* The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks not to
accept bulk deposits beyond 15 per cent of total deposits to
improve asset-liability management, the Department of Financial
Services Secretary, Mr D K Mittal, said on the sidelines of a
conference.(Business Line)
AUTOS
* Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Japan
on Sunday to convince Suzuki Motor leadership to ramp
up production at its Gujarat plant from the existing 250,000
cars every year.
The visit would come after a deadly riot at a factory in
India's state of Haryana halted production at Maruti Suzuki
. (Business Standard)
INDUSTRIAL/INFRASTRUCTURE
* IL&FS Investment Managers and Srei Infrastructure Finance
are looking to tap investment opportunities in
overseas markets, even as risk capital appetite for the Indian
infrastructure sector plumbs to new lows. (Economic Times)
* Gayatri Projects is in talks with Jindal Power,
the unlisted arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, for a
possible stake sale in a power project jointly developed by NCC
and Gayatri.
The deal is valued around over 14 billion rupees, a person
having direct knowledge of the transaction said. (Economic
Times)
PHARMA
* Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has rejected a
$367 million bid from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries for the one-third stake of the Israeli
company it does not already own.
* Dr Reddy's Laboratories' reported
slightly lower-than-expected quarterly net profit as price cuts
in existing drugs negated strong sales from new product launches
in its key North America market.
PROPERTY
* To reduce debt, DLF is set to sign a deal with
Mumbai-based Lodha Developers for selling one of its showcase
non-core assets - the 17-acre National Textile Corporation (NTC)
land in Mumbai for an estimated 25-27 billion rupees, a source
privy to the development told Business Standard. (Business
Standard)
IT
* For 18 months, as Infosys Ltd shares slumped
from a record high, the only consistent "sell" rating on India's
most widely held stock came from a 29-year-old analyst at an
investment group little known outside the country.
