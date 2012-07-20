MUMBAI, July 20 India's main BSE index
provisionally fell 0.68 percent on Friday, led by declines in
banking stocks after a central bank committee recommended
tightening regulations on loan restructuring, including setting
aside higher provisions.
ICICI bank fell 1.7 percent, while HDFC Bank
fell 1.1 percent.
Reliance Industries ended down 0.8 percent ahead
of its June quarter earnings later in the day.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.68
percent to 17,160.88 points, while the 50-share NSE index
fell 0.72 percent to end at 5,205.10 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)