MUMBAI, July 20 India's main BSE index provisionally fell 0.68 percent on Friday, led by declines in banking stocks after a central bank committee recommended tightening regulations on loan restructuring, including setting aside higher provisions.

ICICI bank fell 1.7 percent, while HDFC Bank fell 1.1 percent.

Reliance Industries ended down 0.8 percent ahead of its June quarter earnings later in the day.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.68 percent to 17,160.88 points, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.72 percent to end at 5,205.10 points.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)