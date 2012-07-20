* India's main indexes post mild losses for week
* Power equipment makers fall on profit-taking
* Busy next week seen as investors await govt policy action
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 20 India's main stock indexes fell
on Friday, ending the week with mild losses, led by lenders such
as ICICI after a central bank panel recommended tightening
regulations on loan restructuring, including setting aside
higher provisions.
Power equipment makers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals
were hit by profit-taking, despite the government's
proposal to impose duties on some imports as the action was
widely expected.
Stock investors are gearing up for a busy next week, as a
slew of companies, including cigarette maker ITC report
April-June earnings. Thursday also marks the monthly expiry of
derivatives.
Perhaps more importantly, investors are hoping the
government will start to announce long-stalled policy reforms,
including allowing foreign investment into the retail or
aviation sectors, after presidential elections results are
announced on Sunday.
The progress of rainfalls during the monsoon season will
also be critical, with a continued shortfall likely to raise
worries about rural consumption and higher food prices that
could spur inflation.
"The government has no choice now: it has to initiate
reforms mainly because of the recent rating downgrades, a
falling rupee, stagnating manufacturing sector and a weak
monsoon," said G. Chokkalingam, Executive Director & Chief
Investment Officer at Centrum Wealth Management.
"If the government fails to deliver this time, it will be a
disaster. So the markets are very optimistic about government
actions," he added.
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.7 percent to
17,158.44 points. The index lost 0.3 percent for the week.
The 50-share NSE index declined 0.72 percent to end
at 5,205.10 points, posting a 0.4 percent loss for the week.
Indian shares have fallen this month, with the NSE index
down 1.4 percent versus a 1.3 percent gain in the MSCI
Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan, as investors
await policy measures from the government
Banking shares led decliners on Friday after a panel
appointed by the Reserve Bank of India recommended higher
loan-loss provisions by banks and greater "sacrifice" by
founders of controlling shareholders of troubled companies.
ICICI Bank fell 1.7 percent, while HDFC Bank
fell 1.2 percent.
Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 3 percent, as shares
had already risen 10.7 percent since the end of May, in part on
expectations the government would impose duties on imports of
power equipment for large electricity generation.
Companies in the sector had long complained about cheaper
imports, especially from China. Larsen & Toubro fell
1.2 percent.
However, among gainers, Maruti Suzuki India rose
2.7 percent, recovering from its 8.9 percent drop on Thursday as
some investors saw the stock as oversold.
Shares in India's biggest auto maker had posted their
biggest daily fall since July 2010 after shutting production at
a factory in northern India following a deadly riot.
Bajaj Auto rose for a third consecutive day, gaining 2.9
percent to its highest close since May 16 on a slew of upgrades
by brokerage houses, which cited attractive valuations and a
turnaround in earnings.
Shares in Tata Communications gained 5.9 percent
after India's federal cabinet on Thursday paved the way for the
mobile carrier to sell surplus land.
(Additional reporting by Madhura Karnik)