MUMBAI, July 23 India's main BSE index
provisionally fell 1.6 percent on Monday, marking its biggest
percentage fall since May 16, as investors booked profits in
recently outperforming sectors such as banks as global risk
aversion hammered Asian shares.
Maruti Suzuki shares dropped 5.9 percent as its
Manesar plant remained shut after last week's violent clash
between managers and workers, while Reliance Communications
dropped 3 percent after shelving a planned listing in
Singapore for one of its units.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.64
percent to 16,877.35 points, while the 50-share NSE index
fell 1.67 percent to end at 5,117.95 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)