MUMBAI, July 23 India's main BSE index provisionally fell 1.6 percent on Monday, marking its biggest percentage fall since May 16, as investors booked profits in recently outperforming sectors such as banks as global risk aversion hammered Asian shares.

Maruti Suzuki shares dropped 5.9 percent as its Manesar plant remained shut after last week's violent clash between managers and workers, while Reliance Communications dropped 3 percent after shelving a planned listing in Singapore for one of its units.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.64 percent to 16,877.35 points, while the 50-share NSE index fell 1.67 percent to end at 5,117.95 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)